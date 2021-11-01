world leaders urged to act now to “save humanity”

Find every day at the end of the day the highlights of the 26e United Nations conference, which will be held until November 12, as well as insights from journalists from the World.

What you must remember :

Charles, Prince of Wales, delivers his keynote address to COP26 attendees at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday November 1, 2021. JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE FOR “THE WORLD”

The world must act now to “Save humanity” catastrophic impacts of global warming, urged, Monday 1er November, the UN Secretary General in front of world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the long-awaited COP26 on the climate. “It’s time to say: “Quite” “, said Antonio Guterres.

“Humanity has long played time on the climate. It’s one minute to midnight on the apocalypse clock. We must act now ”, added British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the summit, warning against anger “Uncontrollable” that would cause a failure of this COP26, six years after the Paris agreement.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on the “Bigger emitters” of greenhouse gases to “Enhance their ambition within two weeks” of COP26, for “Make our strategy more credible” fight against global warming, referring in particular to Russia and China. “The key to our collective action is that, before the end of this COP, there is still enough commitment”, he added.

Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic, delivers his speech to COP26 participants at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday November 1, 2021. JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE FOR “THE WORLD”

The United States, for their part, especially pointed the finger at Beijing, saying “Disappointed” by the absence of commitments from China, the world’s main polluter, and from Russia at the G20. Russian and Chinese presidents are among the big absentees at COP26. “Acting against climate change is a moral and economic imperative”, hammered the American president, Joe Biden.

“By 2070, India will reach the goal of net zero emissions” of carbon, for his part, announced Monday in Glasgow, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, specifying that this objective was one of the five measures that India planned to take to respect its commitments within the framework of the Paris climate agreement.

In a video message, Queen Elizabeth II urged world leaders to tackle climate change and “Solve the most insurmountable problems”. This two-week conference is “One of those rare occasions where everyone will have the opportunity to rise above the politics of the moment and show real political sense”. “History has shown that when nations unite for a common cause there is always hope”, she said in her post, urging world leaders to “Work side by side”.

“There are many who hope that the legacy of this summit – enrolled in history books that are not yet printed – will describe you as leaders who did not let the opportunity pass and who answered the call of future generations ”, she hammered.





The statement of the day:

“I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States – the last administration – withdrew from the Paris accords and kind of left us behind. “

US President Joe Biden on the action of his predecessor, Donald Trump, during his speech at COP26.

Picture of the day:

Activists from Action Non Violente COP21 (ANV-COP21) demonstrate against Emmanuel Macron’s green policy outside the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, where COP26 is being held, wearing official portraits upside down of the president of the Republic, picked up in French town halls, Monday, November 1, 2021. JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE FOR “LEMONDE”

The report :

Scotland is failing to take advantage of the proliferation of wind projects off its coasts. A politically sensitive reconversion, while 100,000 people still work in the oil and gas sector.

Words to understand COP26:

Global warming

It is already in progress. In a new report, published on August 9, 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) notes that the temperature at the earth’s surface has risen by about 1.1 ° C over the last decade compared to the pre-industrial era (1850-1900). The decade 2011-2020 was the hottest on record, and the six years since 2015 have all reached record highs.

Depending on the greenhouse gas emission scenarios, scientists predict, over the period 2081-2100, a global temperature increase of 1.4 ° C in the very low emitting scenario, 1.8 ° C for the low-emitting scenario, 2.7 ° C for the intermediate one, 3.6 ° C for the sender and 4.4 ° C for the high-emitting scenario.

This warming will be accompanied by a rise in sea level of 0.3 to 1 meter by 2100, in comparison with 1995-2014 and will have multiple consequences: melting of the polar caps and glaciers, extreme events (waves heat, droughts, torrential rains) more intense and more frequent, risks to food security, extinction of species… This is why we speak more widely of climate change.

The number :

30,000

The COP – acronym for the “Conference of the Parties” – has brought together around 30,000 people every year since 1995. The 26e edition, COP26, takes place in the presence of delegations from 196 States (including 120 Heads of State), representatives of the European Union, members of civil society (companies, NGOs, scientists, local authorities, indigenous populations, unions) and journalists around the world.

Solutions for the planet:

The world offers you ideas to reduce your impact on the planet. Food, transport, accommodation… here is a list of things to do.

