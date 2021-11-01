world leaders urged to “save mankind”

The world must act now to “save humanity” from the catastrophic impacts of global warming, urged the UN secretary general on Monday before world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the long-awaited COP26 on climate.

“It is time to say + Enough +,” said Antonio Guterres in front of around 120 leaders from all continents and thousands of delegates and observers.

“Enough of brutalizing biodiversity. Enough of killing ourselves with carbon. Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and extracting ever deeper. We dig our own graves,” he said. hammered, denouncing our “addiction to fossil fuels”.

“Humanity has long played time on the climate. It is one minute to midnight on the apocalypse clock. We must act now,” added British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, host of the summit, warning against the “uncontrollable” anger that a failure of this COP26 would provoke, six years after the Paris Agreement.

“Our children, the unborn children and their children (…), if we fail, they will not forgive us”, he insisted, repeating the accusations of “blah blah” addressed recently by the activist Swedish Greta Thunberg to world leaders.

The face of the youth climate movement and many other young people made the trip to Glasgow to put pressure on the leaders. In an online petition that has passed one million signatures, they call for “tackling the climate emergency. Not next year. Not next month. Now”. Summarizing their grievances with a single word: “treason”.

Observers hoped that the meeting over the weekend of the leaders of the G20, which accounts for nearly 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, would give a strong impetus to this Scottish COP postponed for a year due to the Covid -19.

– Question of credibility –

The G20 has reaffirmed in unison the objective of limiting global warming to + 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era, adding an ambition of carbon neutrality around the middle of the century and the end of subsidies to coal-fired power stations abroad. But this did not convince either the NGOs or Antonio Guterres who expressed his “disappointed hopes”.

The United States have mostly pointed the finger at Beijing, saying they are “disappointed” by the lack of commitments from China, the main global polluter, and Russia at the G20. The Russian and Chinese presidents are among the big absentees at COP26, but a written message from Xi Jinping is due to be released on Monday.







The challenges of COP26, which is to last two weeks, are numerous, each more difficult and explosive than the next in a context of a global pandemic which has weakened poor countries already vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

First of all, ambition. The current commitments of some 200 signatories to the Paris Agreement, if respected, would lead to a “catastrophic” warming of 2.7 ° C according to the UN.

While some balk at the acceleration of the transition which requires massive investment, Joe Biden on the contrary underlined the incredible opportunity “that this represents for the world economy, assuring that the United States was ready to show it”. ‘example”.

As for the French President Emmanuel Macron, he called on the “biggest emitters” of greenhouse gases to “increase their ambition within 15 days” of COP26, to “reinstate our strategy” to fight against global warming, in particular to Russia and China.

While Beijing has just formally submitted its new climate commitments, which resume without reinforcing the promises made by President Xi Jinping, India, another major issuer, is now at the center of expectations.

If Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes announcements during his speech Monday afternoon, it “could put more pressure on China and others,” commented Alden Meyer, analyst at the think tank E3G.

– “To survive” –

Another hot topic is the still unfulfilled promise of rich countries to increase their climate aid to developing countries to $ 100 billion per year from 2020.

The objective has de facto been postponed three years to 2023, reinforcing the crisis of confidence between the North, responsible for global warming, and the South, victim of its effects.

“For those who have eyes to see, ears to listen, and a heart to feel: to survive, we need (to limit warming) to + 1.5 ° C; 2 ° C would be a death sentence for the populations of Antigua and Barbuda, Maldives, Fiji, Kenya or Mozambique, Samoa and Barbados “, launched Monday the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley from the podium.

“We do not want this death sentence and we have come here to say + redouble your efforts, redouble your efforts +”, she insisted. “We want to exist in a hundred years”.