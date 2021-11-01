Xbox Game Pass: Forza Horizon 5, GTA San Andreas … the “free” games of November 2021

Like every month, subscription services fill their catalog with new products. Today, it is the Xbox Game Pass that revealed its catalog for the month of November. On the program, titles that will be released Day One on the service like Forza Horizon 5 or GTA San Andreas and independent nuggets like One Step From Eden and It Takes Two.

Summary Minecraft

Unpacking

It Takes Two

Kill it with Fire

Football Manager 2022

Forza Horizon 5

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

One Step From Eden

Final Fantasy 8, Star Renegades … The Departures

Minecraft

Originally released in 2012, Minecraft has meanwhile become the best-selling video game of all time. A “sandbox” type game where the player builds his own adventure, Minecraft has a very large community that offers a plethora of different game experiences.

Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft Bedrock Edition will be available for PC Game Pass on November 02.

Unpacking

Expected tomorrow, Unpacking is a storage game “ZenDeveloped by Witch Beam and published by Humble Games, the title offers players a variety of Tetris-style storage experiences across multiple homes and rooms with bathrooms, kitchens and bedrooms.

Unpacking will be available on xCloud, PC Game Pass and Consoles Game Pass on November 02.

It Takes Two

Excellent independent surprise of the beginning of the year, It Takes Two arrives on the Game Pass. Hazelight Studios’ nugget is a co-op adventure game: the two players play parents in the midst of a divorce, reduced to puppets by the grief of their daughter. Through platforms and mini-games, they are subjected to the imaginary trials of their child.

It Takes Two will be available on xCloud, PC Game Pass and Consoles Game Pass on 04 November.

Kill it with Fire

Developed by Casey Donnellan Games and published by tinyBuild, Kill it with Fire is a first-person action game where the player must exterminate spiders. For this, he is armed with several weapons of all kinds: from pistol to shuriken through dynamite, everything is good to achieve its ends.





Kill it with Fire will be available on xCloud, PC Game Pass and Consoles Game Pass on 04 November.

Like FIFA, Football Manager is the king of its category. It allows players to manage their football club from A to Z: transfer window, player training, loan and of course important matches. The game does not promise to be a licensing revolution but does seem to guarantee rich content with an immense lifespan.

Football Manager (PC version) will be available on xCloud, PC Game Pass and Consoles Game Pass on November 09. As for the Xbox version, it will be available on the same date on xCloud, in the Game Pass Consoles and PC.

Forza Horizon 5

Probably one of the most anticipated games of the year, Forza Horizon 5 is an exclusive for PC and Xbox Consoles. Fifth episode of the saga, the open-world car game sets sail for Mexico. This new iteration promises a map that is 50% larger than the previous one, with a total of 11 different areas.

Forza Horizon 5 will be available on xCloud, PC Game Pass and Consoles Game Pass on November 09.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition

At the heart of countless rumors and hearsay, the remastered version of GTA III was made official by Rockstar during the month of October. It is a trilogy that includes GTA III but also GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. It is the latter that arrives on Xbox Game Pass and promises improvements such as GTA V controls as well as updated graphics.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas will be available on the Consoles Game Pass on November 11. pictures

One Step From Eden

One Step From Eden is a game developed by Thomas Moon Kang and published by Humble Bundle. It mixes deck-building mechanics, roguelite but also real-time combat. Players must use their spells with precision to defeat any enemy that stands in their way to Eden.

One Step from Eden will be available on the PC Game Pass and the Consoles Game Pass on November 09.

Final Fantasy 8, Star Renegades … The Departures

But there are not only additions in this month of November! As of November 15, the following games will be removed from the service:

Final Fantasy VIII HD (Console and PC)

Planet Coaster (Cloud and Console)

Star Renegades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Streets of Rogue (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Gardens Between (Cloud, Console, and PC)

River City Girls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Source: Xbox