    Xbox Games with Gold: The “free” games for November 2021

    As every month, Microsoft shares with us the list of Xbox games, all generations combined, which are “offered” to players subscribed to the Xbox Live Gold service.

    In October, Xbox Live Gold subscribers, which therefore include those who subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, were entitled to Aaero, Hover, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair and Resident Evil: Code: Veronica X. As of today, players can download Moving Out (through November 30) and Rocket Knight (through November 15). From November 16, two more games will join the selection: Kingdom Two Crowns (until December 15), and LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes (until November 30).

    Moving out

    Released in April 2020 and quite well received, Moving Out is a savvy moving game, in which the player (s) must successfully complete a range of challenges using the amazing physics engine. Approaching an Overcooked in its approach, several players can collaborate or put sticks in the roads. To complete increasingly difficult missions, players will be able to throw furniture out of the window, organize themselves to participate in spite of themselves in giraffe trafficking, or even face ghosts in haunted houses.

    Kingdom Two Crowns

    A side-scrolling management and exploration game, Kingdom Two Crowns invites players to build a real kingdom under the control of an ambitious monarch. By recruiting new subjects, fighting against numerous enemies and progressing, we unlock new technologies, buildings and units, which allow you to expand, better defend yourself, discover many secrets, and visit the depths of the world. .


    Rocket knight

    Released in 2010 and developed by Climax for Konami, Rocket Knight is a title mixing platform, action and shoot’em up in which we direct an armored possum. Equipped with a jet-pack, he finds his country, the Zephyrus Kingdom, in ruins. Determined to save his family from the terrible army of wolves, he embarks on a crusade as rhythmic as it is disappointing. In our test, we underlined the presence of colored environments but a confused action, a scenario more than anecdotal, a lack of diversity in the levels and a weak lifespan of less than two hours.

    Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes

    The last game “offered” this month is none other than the very good action-adventure game from Warner Bros. Games and Traveller’s Tales, originally released in 2012. Transposing the Dark Knight universe in the mode LEGO, the title offers players an offbeat and original adventure, full of references. Unlike the first game, Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes offers an open central hub, where many activities await players, and characters have voices! Many characters and vehicles are available, for an adventure that can be experienced both solo and in cooperation.

