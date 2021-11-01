Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: the complete test

Xiaomi has become the brand that sells the most bracelets and connected watches in the world ahead of Apple in the second quarter of 2021, according to figures from Canalys. A place that he occupies mainly thanks to the success of his Mi Band. This product is now downright iconic, because its price remains very accessible since its beginnings in 2014. Despite everything, its price increases every year. The last 2021 cuvée, released in May, reached 60 euros, although it quickly benefited from a promotion of ten euros and can be found even cheaper online. The question therefore arose as to whether this Mi Band 6 is still the best value for money on the market.

Design level, there is not much to say. We find the same simple bracelet in TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) with its somewhat laborious fastening system, but to which you end up getting used to and which stays in place. Rather, the screen is worth the detour.

A beautiful display surface on an optimized screen

The new Mi Band 6 display is a great success. It’s still AMOLED but goes from 1.1 to 1.5 inches, and most importantly, the bezels have been reduced. By placing it next to the Mi Band 5, you can immediately see the difference. Its surface is larger, which allows more information to be displayed. It also benefits from a resolution of 326 pp, which ensures better color depth. And it is brighter, ensuring better visibility outdoors and especially in direct sunlight. Many dials allow you to customize the screen. The novelty is that you can choose to display a photo.

Finally, the bracelet is still as responsive as ever, which matters a lot to its ease of use on a daily basis. Navigation is simple and convenient, although it is surprising the first time you use it to scroll through features and settings by swiping up and down as well as up and down. And we found the Mi Band 6 to handle notifications that appear instantly and very clearly on the screen particularly well.

01net.com/Lionel Morillon – The Mi Band 6 on the left and the Mi Band 5 on the right.



Critics will observe that texts or titles of features sometimes appear truncated or are forced to scroll because of the narrowness of the screen. Certainly. But overall, and while our eyesight is far from perfect, we never struggled to read information or launch an application. Such screen quality for this price is unbeatable.

01net.com/Lionel Morillon – The Mi Band 6 fixing system.



Numerous and rather reliable data

On the hardware side, the Mi Band 6 still has a heart rate sensor and a 6-axis sensor with gyroscope and accelerometer. But it does not have GPS, which leaves it dependent on the smartphone to locate your movements and your outdoor workouts.

Number of steps taken, distances covered, calories burned, heart rate, all the basic information is there. You can also measure your stress level, your PAI (present since Mi Band 5) which corresponds to a vitality index calculated from several physiological criteria, enter your menstrual cycles and perform breathing exercises to relax. Only classic.

01net.com/Lionel Morillon – The Mi Band 6 has 30 sport modes.



The data collected is rather reliable, in particular the heart rate which has remained quite close to that provided by our heart rate belt known to be more precise. The Mi Band 6, however, struggles to keep pace as soon as you start doing interval training with rapid changes in heart amplitudes. He thus underestimated all our peaks during training. But this is the case for all connected bracelets in this segment.

Sleep tracking turned out to be much more imprecise. It’s common for bracelets to interpret a reading session or watching a TV series as sleep. But there, the Mi Band 6 even detected deep sleep sessions while we were at the cinema. Yet we remember every minute of the film well!





A rather gadget SpO2 monitoring

The Mi Band 6 innovated this year with the monitoring of oxygen saturation in the blood. It is measured using a pulse oximeter and is expressed in SpO2, that is to say in pulsed saturation of hemoglobin with oxygen. It must be between 95 and 100%. This is particularly useful for monitoring breathing at night, in order to estimate the quality of sleep and to detect paradoxical phases.

01net.com – SpO2 and sleep tracking is poor.



The problem is that SpO2 monitoring is not continuous during the day. It is also often necessary to repeat it several times to carry out the measurements. As for its activation at night, it turns out to be downright disabling since it pumps the battery enormously. We find ourselves quite quickly disconnecting it, suddenly. A little embarrassing for an innovation supposed to bring more. We will point out to be completely honest that Xiaomi warns the user that the management of this parameter is still in beta. This allows us to address a point that annoys: autonomy.

01net.com/Lionel Morillon. – The Mi Band 6 charging system.



Autonomy leaves something to be desired

The brand trumpets that the autonomy would be ultra-long, up to 19 days in energy saving mode, 14 days in classic mode and 5 days in case of intensive use. However, we tried to reproduce these test conditions in intensive mode and our battery lasted barely three days.

To be sure, we repeated the experience with a second copy of the bracelet. Nothing to do. The fault, as we said above, to automatically monitoring the quality of breathing during sleep. As soon as we deactivated it, the autonomy lasted between eight days and nine days in classic mode. This is good, but below the promises of Xiaomi.

No change in the duration of recharging: it is still done rather quickly, in about an hour and a half.

Minimum service for the application

We remain skeptical of the Mi Fit application which does not evolve much and provides minimum service, whether in terms of aesthetics or navigation. The biological data and statistics are there, but without any presentation effort, as if everything had been put in bulk and it lacks a bit of intuitiveness.

01net.com/Lionel Morillon – The Mi Fit application.



When we dig well, we can however bring up a lot of information and the results of the training sessions are quite correct, as we can see below. You can find the route you traveled provided you take your smartphone with you, the average pace per kilometer, the heart rate zones, the altitude, the pace or even the stride.