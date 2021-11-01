Z Event raises more than 10 million euros for Action Against Hunger and shatters its own record

A new weekend of all records for the ZEvent. The video game marathon organized each year from Montpellier by ZeratoR and Dach has raised more than 10 million euros (10,065,480 euros precisely). Fifty-one streamers took part this year in the event organized by ZeratoR and Dach and broadcast live on the Twitch platform. French streaming stars (as well as some famous Youtubers) and online players competed for 55 hours in multiplayer games.

Streamers are at the head of communities by definition very playful and ready to mobilize to break records. Spectators also motivated by donation goals. These challenges in the challenge help to drive up the prize pool: streamers set donation amounts and commit to different feats if they are achieved. After 17 minutes, Friday, the Z Event had already collected 100,000 euros! “By mobilizing all together, we can move mountains […]. A big bravo ”, reacted Emmanuel Macron on his Twitter account.

A quarter of annual donations from the NGO Action Against Hunger

This considerable sum will be donated to the NGO Action Against Hunger. Apart from the subsidies which represent about 80% of its operating income (according to the figures for the year 2019), these 10 million representing more than a quarter of the donations, bequests, sponsorship and other private contributions over a year paid to the recognized association of public utility.





Over 10M raised in 50 hours. That’s the power of gaming and community right there. Congrats to @ZeratoR and all of the participants and viewers of this year’s #ZEVENT. pic.twitter.com/AMnEI7UlvD – Twitch (@Twitch) November 1, 2021

Another record was broken during a live on Twitch in France: 707.0000 people connected simultaneously to follow the ZeratoR live, at the end of the event, when all the streamers gathered to celebrate the passage together. 10 million euros in donations. The record erased another, established a few hours earlier during this same ZEvent: 453,000 people were then connected simultaneously for the arrival of the Mexican actress Andrea Pedrero, invited by Inoxtag.

The only downside to this evening: the sexist comments of the young 19-year-old Youtuber, who also made his guest (who obviously does not speak French) repeat salacious words, against a backdrop of a schoolboy joke. They prompted the immediate reaction of several streamers on site. In particular Ultia, very recovered, like some of the players on social networks. Their reaction prompted Inoxtag to apologize on the streamer’s channel, explaining that it was a game he and the actress played regularly.