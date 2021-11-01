ZeratoR smashes the record of viewers on Twitch in France

On the occasion of the final rush of ZEvent 2021, ZeratoR totally smashed the record of Twitch viewers in France, thus beating that of Inoxtag established during the same day.

The ZEvent 2021 is the event of all records. This new edition of the charity event organized by ZeratoR and his team has exploded everything in its path.

At the end of three days of intensive live, all the participating streamers raised the exceptional amount of 10,064,480 euros in favor of Action Against Hunger.

And in addition to having totally surpassed the previous record of last year, this event saw two new audience records on Twitch in France.

During the last day, Inoxtag initially broke the record for peak viewers reaching over 453,000 viewers on its stream.

But a few hours later, this record was completely shattered by ZeratoR on the occasion of the final rush of the event during which the amount of 10 million euros was reached.

ZeratoR sets insane new viewer record on Twitch

During the last hours of ZEvent 2021, all the streamers participating in this event gathered on the ZeratoR live to celebrate all together the 10 million euros raised for Action Against Hunger.

This movement also caused a lot of reaction on social networks, which caused a massive influx of viewers on the ZeratoR channel.





And if Inoxtag’s latest record already seemed very difficult to beat, this new ZeratoR record which is currently estimated at more than 707,000 viewers (the exact figure will soon be known) seems impossible to dethrone.

Except perhaps on the occasion of ZEvent 2022?