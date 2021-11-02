🚨 Malmö – Chelsea, Wolfsburg

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022
The 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League begins in a few minutes. The first two meetings of the evening pit Malmö against Chelsea and Wolfsburg against Salzburg. The Blues will want to win to put pressure on Juventus while the Swedes dream of jostling the reigning European champion.
In the other poster, which concerns the Lille group, Wolfsburg faces Salzburg, while the Germans will seek revenge against the Austrians, against whom they lost three goals to one two weeks ago.
Official compositions
Malmö – Chelsea
Malmö : Dahlin; Nielsen, Brorsson, Ahmedhodzic, Peña; Berget, Innocent, Rakip, Rieks; Čolak, Nanasi
Chelsea : Mendy; Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi; Havertz.
Wolfsburg – Salzburg
Wolfsurg : Casteels – Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks – Baku, Vrackx, Arnold, Otavio – Nmecha, Weghorst, Gerhardt
Salzburg : Köhn – Ulmer, Wöber, Onguéné, Kristensen – Sucic, Aaronson, Camara, Seiwald – Adeyemi, Okafor
to summarize
Discover the official compositions of the first two matches of this 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League. Malmö receives in his Chelsea stadium while RB Salzburg travel to Germany on the lawn of Wolfsburg.