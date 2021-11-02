🚨 Malmö – Chelsea, Wolfsburg

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

The 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League begins in a few minutes. The first two meetings of the evening pit Malmö against Chelsea and Wolfsburg against Salzburg. The Blues will want to win to put pressure on Juventus while the Swedes dream of jostling the reigning European champion.

In the other poster, which concerns the Lille group, Wolfsburg faces Salzburg, while the Germans will seek revenge against the Austrians, against whom they lost three goals to one two weeks ago.

Official compositions

Malmö – Chelsea

Malmö : Dahlin; Nielsen, Brorsson, Ahmedhodzic, Peña; Berget, Innocent, Rakip, Rieks; Čolak, Nanasi

Chelsea : Mendy; Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi; Havertz.

Wolfsburg – Salzburg

Wolfsurg : Casteels – Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks – Baku, Vrackx, Arnold, Otavio – Nmecha, Weghorst, Gerhardt

Salzburg : Köhn – Ulmer, Wöber, Onguéné, Kristensen – Sucic, Aaronson, Camara, Seiwald – Adeyemi, Okafor



