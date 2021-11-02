More

    🚨 Malmö – Chelsea, Wolfsburg

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

    The 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League begins in a few minutes. The first two meetings of the evening pit Malmö against Chelsea and Wolfsburg against Salzburg. The Blues will want to win to put pressure on Juventus while the Swedes dream of jostling the reigning European champion.

    In the other poster, which concerns the Lille group, Wolfsburg faces Salzburg, while the Germans will seek revenge against the Austrians, against whom they lost three goals to one two weeks ago.

    Official compositions

    Malmö – Chelsea

    Malmö : Dahlin; Nielsen, Brorsson, Ahmedhodzic, Peña; Berget, Innocent, Rakip, Rieks; Čolak, Nanasi

    Chelsea : Mendy; Thiago Silva, Christensen, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi; Havertz.

    Wolfsburg – Salzburg

    Wolfsurg : Casteels – Lacroix, Guilavogui, Brooks – Baku, Vrackx, Arnold, Otavio – Nmecha, Weghorst, Gerhardt

    Salzburg : Köhn – Ulmer, Wöber, Onguéné, Kristensen – Sucic, Aaronson, Camara, Seiwald – Adeyemi, Okafor


    to summarize

    Discover the official compositions of the first two matches of this 4th day of the group stage of the Champions League. Malmö receives in his Chelsea stadium while RB Salzburg travel to Germany on the lawn of Wolfsburg.

    Nathan Bricout


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous article1.8 billion euros for a sovereign cloud, not enough according to the French players in the sector
    Next articleMafia Definitive Edition offered in PlayStation Now: find all our guides and our walkthrough

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC