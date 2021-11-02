1.8 billion euros for a sovereign cloud, not enough according to the French players in the sector

To present the “industrial pillar of the national strategy for the cloud” this Tuesday, November 2, the Secretary of State for digital Cédric O has chosen the Parisian premises of OVHCloud, the best-known representative of the French ecosystem, which comes to make a successful IPO. The Minister announced to the sector 1.8 billion euros of public and private investments, including 667 million euros of funds drawn from the envelopes of the Future Investment Program (PIA 4) and the France Relance plan. “If the government is making these investments, it’s because we believe the cloud battle is not lost.“, did he declare.

421 million euros are already financing 23 public and private R&D projects selected by the government. Another call for projects will be opened in 2022, and the government also plans to invest in training. In other words, the rather substantial investments of the State aim to accelerate the development of the sector on the themes of the future.

The French cloud ecosystem wants orders

Problem: this medium-term – even long-term – vision does not correspond to the expectations of the entire French ecosystem. Before the Secretary of State took the floor, Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHCloud, had taken on the unofficial role of spokesperson for French actors. “We need orders. I repeat, we need orders“, he had hammered, thus triggering the applause of his counterparts.

But this call of the foot did not find echo with the minister. “THEhe success of French Tech would not have taken place with protectionist solutions“, he swept. Cédric O advocates a”fair competition“, refuses to consider a”autarkic strategy“, and recalls that the administration submits to the operation of public contracts. In other words, if the offers of Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services or Google Cloud are more attractive, the American giants will continue to prevail.

Although his wish is not granted, Michel Paulin sees in the ads “a step in the right direction“. But this is not the case for all his counterparts. Yann Lechelle, CEO of Scaleway, expresses his dissatisfaction to the Tribune:

“JI wanted to hear a call to focus public and private orders on French players. Subsidies, we don’t want them. We want orders. The government says we have no choice but to have a free and open market, I disagree. “

Behind these demands is a concern about the ever greater development of the American leaders in the sector.

The French absent from the discourse on the “cloud of confidence”

To understand the story, you have to go back a few months. In May, the Minister of the Economy Bruno Le Maire announced the first two pillars of the government’s strategy so that France does not miss its turn to the cloud, that is to say the transformation of its companies and administrations by the dematerialization of IT.

The observation was simple: three giants, all American, are crushing the French (and global) market: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The problem ? These companies must comply with the Cloud Act, a law passed in 2018. It allows American justice and intelligence to access data hosted on the infrastructures of American companies, even if they are located outside the United States. . Concretely, the American authorities could requisition the data of European users hosted on the servers of these three giants. What feed the concerns of users, and pose a real issue of sovereignty.





Faced with this observation, the government created the “cloud of confidence” label. The objective: to provide access to cloud technologies – especially American ones, “the best today“says Bruno Le Maire- with reinforced guarantees against extraterritorial laws such as Cloud Act American. A pragmatic position, which consists in taking a detour to protect – at least in theory – the data of the French against extraterritorial laws, while not blocking access to the abundant (and unmatched in volume) service offer of the Americans. The French players – OVHCloud, Oodrive, Scaleway, Outscale … – were not even mentioned by the government at the time, a communication oversight that was particularly badly experienced.

Is the “cloud of trust” label useful for the French?

In the months following these announcements, Orange and Capgemni joined forces with Microsoft to create the Blue joint venture, and that Thales approached Google for a similar “cloud of trust” project. Concretely, these European structures will offer the same technology as their American parent but they will be hosted and secured in France. For the moment, the details of the initiatives remain unclear, and they are only in an embryonic state.

As for the French, we hoped to take advantage of this floating time to conquer a market on the theme of sovereignty. “To draw a parallel, we build a French car, parked in a French car park, which we maintain with French mechanics“, develops Michel Paulin. In other words, the” cloud of confidence “label only establishes a benchmark that the French did not need to stand out. Failing to take advantage of French favoritism, they will have to try to take advantage new funding levers so as not to be crushed by their competitors.