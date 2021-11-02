10 Egyptian peacekeepers injured by presidential guard fire

Ten Egyptian peacekeepers from the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca) were wounded on Monday by shots fired by the presidential guard in Bangui, the UN announced on Tuesday, November 2, condemning “a deliberate and unspeakable attack“.

Read alsoThe Wagner group replaces the authority of the State in the Central African Republic, according to Paris

“Elements of the Egyptian Constituent Police Unit“, Who were traveling in a bus,”came under heavy fire from the presidential guard without any prior warning or response, even though they were unarmed», Assured the UN in a press release. Two of them were seriously injured.





Leaving the area after the shootings, approximately 120 meters from the presidential residence, the bus “ran into a woman who lost her life“, Added the Minusca which”offered his condolences to the victim’s family during a meeting at the end of the day“. These elements of the police unit had arrived during the day from Bangui airport as part of the periodic rotation and deployment of troops in the Central African Republic. They were heading to their base in a clearly marked bus “with the initials UN», According to Vladimir Monteiro, spokesperson for Minusca.

Read alsoCentral African Republic: the UN chief welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire by the president

Ranked second least developed country in the world by the UN, the Central African Republic was plunged into a bloody civil war after a coup d’état in 2013. This conflict continues but has declined considerably in intensity for three years, even if parts whole territories continue to escape central power.