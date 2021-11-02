7:30 p.m. Media: is COP26 still useful? – Day-to-day

Is COP26 useful for anything? The international climate summit opened on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. More than 120 heads of state and government will follow one another for two weeks in what is presented in all the press as the “last chance” conference. Like the one before. Or the one before. Or the one before. In France, the ecologists no longer believe in it. In England, on the other hand, two men have every interest in making this COP26 a success: Prince Charles and Boris Johnson. Ending this summit without an ambitious agreement would signify a bitter political failure, but how to achieve it when among the big absentees are China, Russia and Brazil, yet among the biggest polluters in the world? There’s one that global warming doesn’t seem to bother too much: United States President Joe Biden was caught on camera nodding off during the COP26 opening speech. Just before meeting for COP26, G20 leaders gathered in Rome this weekend. Unsurprisingly, diplomatic crises stole the show from this summit: those between France and the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia. We therefore witnessed particularly tense meetings between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, but also between Emmanuel Macron and the Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison. Only Joe Biden seems to have managed to patch things up with the French president. Stuck at 5% of voting intentions in the polls, Anne Hidalgo decided to raise the tone this weekend. On LCI, the mayor of Paris violently attacked Eric Zemmour, a “puppet” with whom she “refuses to debate”. The anger of Anne Hidalgo, greeted by part of the press, seems to mark the real start of her campaign after a week marked by bad buzz. Still on the left, the Communist Party candidate is riding a whole new wave of popularity. Fabien Roussel is attracting more and more people, including on the right. His latest support and probably the most unexpected: that of Alain Finkielkraut, not really known for his communism.