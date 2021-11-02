9 free PC games thanks to Amazon Prime, a cult opus to be picked up before mid-November

Every month, Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime), accessible free of charge for Freebox Delta subscribers, offers several games to discover on PC, all you need to do is subscribe to Amazon Prime. Here is the selection of the moment.

Included in the Freebox Delta offer, Amazon Prime provides access to many advantages: Prime Video, music streaming… but also free content for gamers with Prime Gaming.

Focus on the games to pick up on Amazon Games during the month of November. At the time of writing, nine games are available and you can pick up most of them until December 1st. Recently, Amazon has diversified the games and even offers large licenses accessible from platforms specific to publishers.

In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft is waiting for you until November 14

The graves are back, bigger and more exciting than ever. In Rise of the Tomb Raider, you will have the opportunity to explore gigantic locations filled with mysteries, deadly traps and awesome environmental puzzles. Decipher ancient texts to reveal ancient crypts in a world full of secrets. Also note the presence of bonus content included in this offer, via Epic Games.

To access it, you will need to create an account on the Epic Game Store and download the launcher. Once this step is completed, go to your Prime Gaming page and click on Rise of Tomb Raider and activate. You will then need to link your Epic account to your Amazon account, following all the steps listed on the screen.

Dragon Age: Inquisition: save your kingdom, the adventure is to be discovered until November 30

A monument of the RPG for free on your computer. The synopsis is simple, since the sky opens up on Thedas and rains chaos there. It’s up to you to recruit a group of champions to save this kingdom from a demonic invasion, as an inquisitor.

Another platform will need to be installed on your PC to enjoy this game, namely Origin. All you have to do is download the platform on your PC, create an account and enter the code displayed on your Prime Gaming page to retrieve the game. To do this, click on “add a game” then “redeem a product code” from the section “My game libraries”. Note, once the code is redeemed before November 1, you have up to an additional month to activate it on EA’s platform.

Join the fight against an evil presence in Control, available until December 1

Uncover the mysteries of the Old House with Control Ultimate Edition. The world is your weapon in an epic battle to annihilate a terrifying foe. Containment has been broken, humanity is in danger. Will you take back control?

A last platform must be installed on your PC to enjoy this game. This is GOG, the launcher of which you can download here. Once your account is created, retrieve the game code on your Prime Gaming page then go to GoG, in the library section and click on the “+”. Select “Use GOG code” and paste your code, then you can install it.





6 other games to collect before December 1st

After the first part, you can now discover the Suite of Puzzle Agent, in which Agent Neslon Thesters has just solved the biggest case of his career, but is not satisfied with it. Too many mysteries surround the closure of this file by the FBI, it’s up to you to find the end of the story.

Another new opus from Secret Files, this time with Sam Peters as a heroine. The abominable Snowman, the Loch Ness Monster… creatures that cryptozoologists are working to track down and study. One of these beasts also appears in the legends of the Ashanti people of Ghana. Local mythology speaks of humanoid creatures lurking in trees at night and taking their victims to their cave to suck their blood: the Asanbosams. Journalist Sam Peters has no time to breathe after escaping from the Indonesian island where terrorists had triggered a volcanic eruption, because her boss immediately sends her to Africa. But strange things start to happen in Bosumtwi, a mysterious crater lake; do Asanbosams really exist? This is what Sam Peters will find out.



Speed ​​through BAFL-Brakes are for Losers, an arcade racing game in top view and without scrolling. A true homage to retro games, this game features over 10 unique tracks inspired by 80s and 90s pop culture.

Fancy some adventure? Discover Liberated, which unfolds over the pages of a comic strip. By mixing the style of graphic novels and interactivity or side-scrolling action, this game seems to be an interesting curiosity to discover.

If you are a little more in the fantasy mood, you can turn to Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter. Enter an epic adventure as you face the demons threatening your world as the last member of the Order of Demon Hunters.

How to recover the games

Previously, it was necessary to go to a dedicated web page to retrieve the rights to the games offered by Prime Gaming, then to the Twitch application to install them. Amazon has brought everything together in a single application: Amazon Games.

You can download it by clicking on this link, then just log in with your Amazon Prime credentials. You will thus find, on the same interface, your free games to recover and the possibility of installing them.

Then all you have to do is click on “install” and once the procedure is complete, you can play your game. As a reminder, Prime Gaming is included for Freebox Delta subscribers and available as an option for all Freebox subscribers, with the Amazon subscription Premium for 5.99 € / month.