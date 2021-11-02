a 21-story skyscraper collapses in Lagos, dozens of workers buried

A first assessment shows four dead but dozens of workers are still stuck under the rubble. The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

A mountain of rubble about ten meters high. Around, haggard workers, their skin covered with dust. This Monday, shortly before 3 p.m., a skyscraper collapsed in one of the most chic avenues in Lagos, Nigeria. The reason for the collapse of these 21 floors still under construction remains, for the time being, unknown. For now, the official toll shows four dead. But dozens of workers who worked on the site are said to still be under the rubble.

Peter Ajagbe, one of them, claims to have already seen a dozen bodies. The 26-year-old says: “One of my colleagues is dead. Those with whom I was having lunch again this morning are dead. ” Still trembling, Taiwo Sule, 21, recalls: “I was working downstairs, that’s why I saved my life.” Another angry young man turns his palms to the sky: “Look at my hands, they are full of blood.” Shortly before, he tried to extract the bodies he came across from the rubble.

Help was slow to intervene

“There are four dead so far and four people left alive”, announces Ibrahim Farinloyer, of the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), who specifies that the operation is still in progress. However, at least five workers have already told AFP that more than forty people were working in the building when it collapsed.





Blocked by massive traffic jams caused by the incident, the emergency services and the teams responsible for clearing the rubble had still not been able to reach the site two hours later. A crowd of ten people, gathered around the place, launched to the authorities on the spot: “But where is the help? Why is it taking so long? ” Only a few ambulances were visible, where two injured were receiving first aid. A small mucking machine only arrived on site around 5 p.m. Dozens of soldiers had been deployed to calm and keep the crowd away for security reasons.

116 victims in 2014

Building collapses are a frequent tragedy in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where millions of people live in dilapidated buildings and construction laws are routinely flouted. In October 2020, a building under construction had already collapsed in Ikoyi, leaving eight dead and ten seriously injured.

In March of the same year, twenty people were killed in the collapse of a building that housed a nursery and primary school. One of the worst disasters, which occurred in 2014, recorded 116 victims. The investigation had found structural failures of the building, the construction of which was illegal.

This Monday, around the sinister mountain of rubble, two buildings also under construction were still standing. On these future luxury buildings, workers continued to work, imperturbable, on simple bamboo scaffolding and without protection. Some, close to adolescence, had only flip-flops on their feet.