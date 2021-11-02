A building under construction collapses in Lagos, trapping many workers

A 25-story building under construction collapsed on Monday in Lagos, Nigeria. The disaster left at least four dead and several injured, but the toll could rise, dozens of workers still trapped under the rubble.

“There are four dead so far and four people left alive,” said Ibrahim Farinloyer, of the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), who said the operation is still ongoing. The toll could increase, dozens of workers are still stuck under the rubble.

Officials could not specify the number of people trapped. At first, workers and neighbors scrambled to extract people from the rubble of the 25-story building in the Ikoyi neighborhood.

“This is a 25-story building still under construction. Many workers are trapped under the rubble. We are trying to rescue them,” said Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, an official with the Emergency Management Agency of Lagos State.





According to residents and workers on the site, some of whom were covered in dust, dozens of people could have been inside when the building collapsed.

“About 40 people were inside, I saw ten bodies because I climbed,” said worker Peter Ajagbe, 26. “One of my colleagues is dead.”

“I went out to buy food and (…) saw the building collapse,” said Latif Shittu. “I feel very bad because the people inside have families.”

Around 5 p.m. local time, a small clearing machine had finally reached the site and was struggling to remove the first rubble. Dozens of soldiers had been deployed to calm and keep the crowd away for security reasons.

On the spot, the police said they did not yet know the cause of the collapse.

Ikoyi is one of the most exclusive residential and business districts of Lagos, the economic capital of some 20 million inhabitants.

Building collapses are common in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, where construction legislation is regularly flouted and due to the use of poor quality materials.

In October 2020, a building under construction had already collapsed in Ikoyi, leaving eight dead and ten seriously injured. In March of the same year, twenty people were killed in the collapse of a building that housed a nursery and primary school.

In one of the worst disasters of 2014, 116 people were killed after the collapse of a six-story building in which a famous televangelist, Joshua TB, was preaching.

The investigation had found structural failures of the building, the construction of which was illegal.

