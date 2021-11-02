a collision between two trains causes several injuries

Miraculously, the accident, which according to several accounts was extremely violent, did not claim any victims.

The accident took place near the town of Salisbury, in the south of England. This Sunday evening, several people were injured after two trains collided, according to corroborating sources. According to the local press, a dozen minor injuries are to be deplored after this accident, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. local time.

On Twitter, the transport police said several injuries were reported, “but luckily no one died.”

Violent shock

According to a spokesperson for the UK rail network, the last car of a first train derailed after hitting an object while exiting a tunnel near Salisbury station, about 140 kilometers from London, before being struck at the rear by a second train, the derailment having disabled the signaling system.

According to several testimonies collected by the BBC, the shock was violent, one of the passengers evoking people thrown forward, who bumped into the seats. “They smashed the windows and we went out the window.” Suddenly we were pushed around quite a bit, things flew and I think a few people were thrown forward and hit their heads. For a few seconds you don’t understand what’s going on. “





It was really scary, ”she recalls again, describing the intervention of the firefighters who in the end evacuated a hundred people.

From outside, several people also heard the collision. “It was a noise we had never heard before, my kids started to panic thinking it was a bomb. There was no screeching like brakes, just a long rumble like thunder hitting the railway “, explains, still to the British media, a passerby who was about a kilometer from the accident.

Read more

For his part, the Minister of Transport, Grant Shapps, announced the opening of an investigation. “We need to understand how this could have happened to prevent it in the future,” he said.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

VIDEO – Knife attack on train in Tokyo, at least 17 injured