    a high-risk winter cocktail

    Health


    DECRYPTION – The pandemic modifying the forecasts, Public Health France considers it difficult to know if the flu epidemic will be strong this winter.

    Last year, the predominance of Covid-19 and the barrier measures killed the flu and bronchiolitis in the bud. This year, respiratory viruses are likely to circulate again – it is even already the case for the RSV responsible for bronchiolitis in infants. And the public hospital is preparing to experience the unprecedented conjunction of four epidemics: influenza, bronchiolitis, gastroenteritis and Covid.

    Read alsoCovid-19: should we fear the arrival of winter?

    “At the hospital, we are used to living with this seasonality, recalls Pr Marc Leone, head of the intensive care unit and anesthesia at the North Hospital of Marseille (AP-HM). We are not planning any particular organization. If the Covid comes back massively, which would be surprising given the vaccination coverage, the impact on critical care will be less than in previous waves. ” But he recalls that “The rate of filling in intensive care reaches 85 to 90%: it does not take a lot of patients to put the system in instability”.

    The flu more virulent this year?

    Prof. Karim Tazarourte, President of the French Society of

