a huge turnaround for Sergio Ramos?

Difficult to navigate about the Sergio Ramos case in recent days. The Spanish central defender of PSG, who arrived in July but has still not played a single match with the club in the capital, asks questions about his possible return to the field.

Yesterday, the Parisian unveiled a possible terrible scenario about the Spanish defender. Faced with the impossibility of getting him back on his feet, PSG did not rule out early termination of contract. Information that caused much talk but that the daily qualifies today, no longer evoking the termination but a simple concern internally.

Sergio Ramos back in Nantes?

The tone of the day is even a total turnaround if we also take into account the information from the Spanish press. If the Parisian evokes a possible return of the Spaniard to collective training in a few days, the columnist of the program El Chiringuito Eduardo Inda ensures for his part that to see Ramos at the end of the international break against Nantes (the 20 November) would not be impossible!

? ￂ ﾡ EXCLUSINDA !?#Inda: “The IDEA is that RAMOS pueda DEBUTAR con el PSG el 20 ante el Nantes” #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/JfAKMfIWIV

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 2, 2021