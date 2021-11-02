a Ligue 2 club will be the big absent from the 7th round

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

For the Chamois Niortais, the Coupe de France will not be this season. The Deux-Sèvres club will not be present this year for the 105th edition of the Vieille Dame as the Chamois are serving an exclusion from the competition which should normally have taken place last year. Only, the edition had already started and Niort was therefore able to participate. But not this year.

No Niort in the Coupe de France this year

The Niort club had received in September 2020 a fine of € 250,000 and an exclusion from the Coupe de France 2021-2022, justified by a violation of Annex 2 of the regulations of the DNCG, with in question, the “Failure to comply with the control procedure before the change in the club’s reference shareholder took place in August (2020). A sanction imposed by the DNCG, the financial policeman of French football. Niort paid the fine last season but was able to participate in the competition, given that the first laps had already taken place at the time of the penalty. This time, Niort is no exception and the players will watch the Cup from home for this season …



