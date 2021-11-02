A midwife from the country of Vannes testifies to menstrual disorders that appeared in her patients after their vaccine – Covid vaccine and menstrual disorders







Have you seen any women who complained of menstrual disturbances since their Covid vaccine injections?

I have had women who testified since August of troubles, either amenorrhea, spotting, untimely bleeding, often after the second dose. Women who come to consult me ​​precisely for this symptom. At first, some spontaneously told me that it was after their vaccine, and since then I always ask if they are vaccinated. We are looking with the patient where it can come from. For a dozen of my patients, it was only the injections that I was able to correlate with menstrual disorders, because only that in their journey has changed. We have ruled out a change in contraception, a big change in life, etc. There is nothing to explain this apart from these injections.

How do you support these women?

I did not order tests because I was not given clear information about these side effects. I have had neither from the council of the order of midwives, nor from the ARS, although these institutions regularly send us instructions. By finding out about myself on the internet, I knew that these menstrual disorders could possibly be a side effect of the Covid vaccines. I am unable to tell my patients how long it will last. I reassure them by saying that the cycle is supposed to come back. I suggest that they come back to me if they do not notice any change, and turn with their questions to the person who vaccinated them, to report their adverse effects. They all wonder if their fertility is at risk. I reassure them by saying that their cycle is supposed to come back, and I suggest that they come back to take stock after six months. Among those who reported trouble, none wanted to become pregnant.





Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, said, quoting the National Medicines Safety Agency, that these disorders are “temporary, transient and in no way affect fertility” … what do you think?

“Temporary and benign”, very good, but would it be good if he gave us the studies that prove it? I find it serious, it worries me. We do not yet take into account what is happening in the body of women. It’s as if it doesn’t matter that women have missed periods and their fertility is impacted for a few months. And clinical trials never include women and the effects on their cycles. After we have no hindsight, perhaps all the vaccinated and dysregulated women will have returned to their cycle soon, but that we do not know. There are also a lot of women who do not use this vaccine for themselves, but for their families, and they experience great stress at the time of the vaccination. We can’t rule it out as the cause of menstrual disturbances.