“A new wave is possible this fall”, warns Olivier Véran

While “the virus is circulating more at the moment”, the Minister of Health calls for vigilance, respecting barrier gestures, wearing a mask, washing hands, and insists on the importance of the booster dose anti-Covid vaccine for the most vulnerable.

The Covid-19 crisis is not yet over. “The epidemic resumption is confirmed” in France and begins to be felt in the hospital, underlined last Friday the health agency Public Health France in its weekly update. “As of October 31, the national incidence rate was 56.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 11% over the last 7 days. For several days, there have also been a few more hospitalizations. So yes the virus is no longer circulating at the moment “, Minister of Health Olivier Véran said on Tuesday, November 2 during a trip to the Tarn to detail the investments of Ségur de la Santé.

“This global situation is not surprising, there is a very marked seasonal effect with the drop in temperatures and the increase in humidity which favor the multiplication of the virus whose circulation is accelerated by the fact that we go out less outside in this period “, notes the minister in the columns of The Dispatch, neurologist by training. In this context “a new wave is therefore possible during this autumn-winter”, he warns.





“Vigilance is required, but we have several strings to our bow to best negotiate this development and transform it into a simple wave for the health care system if everyone is united “, he assures however, citing vaccination, with 76% of the total population vaccinated, and the health pass, “a flexible and very protective tool, which we will keep as long as the situation remains at risk but which we will alleviate as soon as possible. as we can. ”

“Today, the major challenge is to continue to act to reduce the circulation of the virus and its consequences for the hospital and for people who can become seriously ill”, he insists, calling on eligible people, especially the elderly, to recall their anti-Covid vaccine.

It is also “essential that each of us continue to respect barrier gestures, wash our hands, wear the mask as soon as it is necessary, it is effective against the Covid but also against all winter viruses , I am thinking of the bronchiolitis which threatens toddlers “, concludes Olivier Véran.

“The epidemic is starting again, it’s not an outbreak, but every day, we go up a little”, also observed Tuesday Jean Castex, evoking in particular the rise in hospitalizations, “including in critical care”. “We need to take a step back from what is happening at the moment”, added the Prime Minister, for whom these signals “justify the calls for caution and vigilance and the need to vote on the relative text to health vigilance “.