A photo of the city of Metz taken from space

The French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared this Tuesday, on social networks, a snapshot of Metz seen from space, reports France Bleu Lorraine North. “I have been asking for this for a long time: here is Metz!” This is not bad will, but far from the coast, cities are more difficult to locate, explains Thomas Pesquet. The eye lacks landmarks, especially during the day when the color contrasts are weak ”.
Very white, the Center Pompidou stands out quite clearly. And west of the Moselle, we see that the countryside begins to put on its autumn clothes, analyzes the astronaut, who also gives a pronunciation course in Metz. “The locals are incredibly friendly and they’ll kindly correct you if you mispronounce the name of their city,” he adds humorously.
This week, Thomas Pesquet is to be replaced aboard the international space station by Matthias Maurer, a Saar astronaut who studied in Lorraine, specify our colleagues.
(The essential)
You have just posted a comment on our site and we thank you for it. Messages are checked before publication. In order to ensure the publication of your message, you must however respect certain points.
“My comment was not published, why?”
Our team has to process several thousand comments every day. There may be a delay between when you send it and when our team validates it. If your message has not been published after more than 72 hours of waiting, it may have been deemed inappropriate. The essential reserves the right not to publish a message without notice or justification. Conversely, you can contact us to delete a message you sent.
“How can I ensure that my message is validated?”
Your message must respect the legislation in force and not contain incitement to hatred or discrimination, insults, racist or hateful, homophobic or stigmatizing messages. You must also respect copyright and copyright. Comments must be written in French, Luxembourgish, German or English, and in a way that everyone can understand. Messages with misuse of punctuation, capital letters or SMS languages are prohibited. Off-topic posts with the article will also be deleted.
I do not agree with your moderation, what should I do?
In your comment, any reference to a moderation decision or question to the team will be removed. In addition, commentators must respect other Internet users just like editorial journalists. Any aggressive message or personal attack on a member of the community will therefore be deleted. If, despite everything, you feel that your comment has been unfairly deleted, you can contact us on Facebook or by email on feedback@lessentiel.lu Finally, if you believe that a published message is contrary to this charter, use the button of alert associated with the disputed message.
“Do I have the right to promote my activities or my beliefs?”
Commercial links and advertising messages will be removed from comments. The moderation team will not tolerate any proselytizing message, whether for a political party, religion or belief. Finally, do not communicate personal information in your nicknames or messages (phone number, last name, email etc.).