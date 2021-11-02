a promise “simply” shifted to 2030, criticizes a forest protection NGO

Sylvain Angérand, campaign coordinator for the NGO Canopée, said Tuesday on franceinfo that the deforestation agreement announced at COP26 is an “interesting signal” but that “concrete actions” are needed.

More than 100 countries, including France, pledge, Tuesday November 2 during the COP26, to stop deforestation and “restore forests” by 2030. “It’s too late”, estimates on franceinfo Sylvain Angérand, campaign coordinator of the NGO Canopée which works for the protection of the world’s forests. These countries represent 85% of the world’s forests.

“Most of the signatories, including France, had already committed to ending imported deforestation in 2020”, contextualized Sylvain Angérand. “We haven’t met that target and we’re just shifting it to 2030. It’s worrying.” Among the signatory countries, twelve including France will commit to jointly mobilize 8.75 billion pounds, i.e. 12 billions of dollars in public funds, to protect and restore forests.





According to Sylvain Angérand, there is a question as to the signing of a certain number of countries “which one can legitimately doubt their good faith”. He cites in particular the Democratic Republic of the Congo, “which is preparing to lift a moratorium on logging with an area equivalent to that of France” but also Brazil, “where we have broken records of deforestation for three years”. He wonders : “What is their credibility?”

“This signal is interesting, he concedes about the global agreement, but today we need concrete actions and we must see them in a much more precise way “.