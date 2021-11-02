More

    a terrible statistic validates a decision of Kombouaré

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the results of coaches under the Waldemar Kita era

    Substitute in the two previous matches, Charles Traoré had found a place in the eleven of FC Nantes, beaten yesterday in Montpellier (0-2). A return that was due to the suspension of Fabio at La Mosson.

    If Traoré had lined up five starts at the start of the season, the Brazilian seems to have passed him in front and a stat can explain the decision of Antoine Kombouaré. “Charles Traoré has not managed any center in Ligue 1 since March 14, 2021 during PSG-FC Nantes. He is in a series of 15 games played without a successful center, ”notes Blasinho, a supporter of the Canaries. A waste that has probably not escaped Kombouaré …

    Laurent HESS


