a tribute to Bolsonaro disturbed by demonstrations

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro received on Monday in Anguillara Veneta, near Venice in northeastern Italy, honorary citizenship of this town of 4,000 inhabitants from which his ancestors come, amid protests from opponents and supporters of this tribute.

The ceremony took place in an elegant 17th-century villa nearby, where Mr. Bolsonaro had a long lunch in the company of some 200 guests.

“I am moved to be here. I think it shows. This is where my grandparents left. It pleases me to be surrounded by good people», Declared Mr. Bolsonaro, quoted by the agency AGI. “God wanted me to become president of Brazil (…) we are doing an excellent job which is certainly recognized by the people but not by the mass media“.

At the end of the 19th century, overwhelmed by poverty, a thousand inhabitants of Anguillara Veneta, whose ancestors of Mr. Bolsonaro, had emigrated to Brazil.





In the morning, around 200 people demonstrated against the attribution of this honorary title to the Brazilian far-right president, the object of much criticism on the international scene both for his environmental policy and for his positions on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is right that he visits the city where his family comes from, but not that he is presented as a role model to be followed by granting him honorary citizenship.», Estimated with AFP Antonio Spada, a municipal councilor of this municipality led by the League, the sovereignist anti-immigrant party of Matteo Salvini which also controls the Veneto region.

On a large sign, the demonstrators had written “Outside Bolsonaro“. On a banner was written by hand: “Anguillara loves Brazil but not Bolsonaro“.

Bolsonaro supporters also made the trip: “I’m here to tell him he’s not alone“, Told AFP Silvana Kowalsky, an elegant 50-year-old woman, who came especially from Vicenza, 85 km away, to express her support. These supporters, armed with Brazilian flags, were less numerous.

In nearby Padua, police used water cannons to push back a few hundred anti-Bolsonaro protesters near the famous Basilica of St. Anthony, which the Brazilian president visited in the early evening after it was closed in public.