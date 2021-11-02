A wallaby discovered by a family in their garden in Mignières

“I was having breakfast when I saw a kangaroo in my garden,” said, amused, this Monday, November 1, a mother living in Mignières, rue aux Juifs.

Her husband thought it was a joke. But he and his two children have discovered the presence of a wallaby strolling on the lawn and the vegetable garden.

“I had left the gate open, Sunday evening, in order to allow the children to come knocking on the door for Halloween”, specifies the mother to explain the intrusion of this animal.

Nets and large landing nets

With the gate closed, the wallaby found himself trapped in the garden. Alerted, the gendarmes of the Chartres brigade moved. They called on Patrick Violas, boss of the zoo-refuge La Tanière, in Nogent-le-Phaye.

Coming with his team, he deployed nets and large telescopic landing nets. The leaping wallaby avoided being captured three times before being gently overpowered. The zoo-refuge team passed the detector. The animal was not chipped.

“He will be placed in quarantine in order to verify that he is in good health. Then he will join his fifteen congeners. He is a male under 2 years old. The children of the family have decided to call him Gaston. This will be his name at the refuge, “summarized Patrick Violas.

According to his team, it is not uncommon to find wallabies in Eure-et-Loir. They reproduce in the wild (four to five young per year), find food in abundance in the wild and have no real predators.

Thierry delaunay