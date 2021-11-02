Actor Ary Abittan indicted for rape

Ary Abittan, who started out on stage with comedy shows, is best known to the general public for his role as Christian Clavier’s son-in-law in the What Did We Done To The Good God trilogy? by Philippe Chauveron (2014, 2019 and 2022). MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

He is known in particular for having played in comedy What have we done to the good Lord? The 47-year-old actor Ary Abittan was indicted for rape on Tuesday, November 2, after the accusations of a woman, we learned from a judicial source. The actor was arrested Sunday and placed in police custody at the first district police station of the Paris judicial police.





The day before, on the evening of Saturday, a young woman with whom he has an intimate relationship had filed a complaint against him for acts of rape. At the end of forty-eight hours of police custody, Ary Abittan was presented to an investigating judge, who indicted him for rape and placed under judicial control, said the judicial source.

The facts would have taken place on the evening of Saturday at the residence of the actor, in the 8e district of the capital, near the Champs-Elysées, according to the website of the Point. The young woman, aged 23, accuses the actor of having imposed sexual practices on him to which she would not have consented, which he disputes, specifies Point. Contacted, his lawyer could not be reached on Tuesday afternoon.

Return on stage scheduled for December

Ary Abittan, who started on the boards with humorous shows, is best known to the general public for his role as Christian Clavier’s son-in-law in the trilogy What have we done to the good Lord? by Philippe de Chauveron (2014, 2019 and 2022). Accustomed to Arthur’s broadcasts on TF1, he has also played in television films, including Learn to love you by Stéphanie Pillonca on trisomy 21, distinguished at the Luchon festival in 2020. In Claude Lelouch’s latest film, Love is better than life, he holds one of the main roles with Gérard Darmon and Philippe Lellouche.

Comedian, Ary Abittan is due to perform on stage from December with his new one man show, For real, before a tour in France until 2023. In this show, this “Divorced, dad of three daughters and son of two anguished parents (…) evokes without taboos his daily life with his sensitivity “, according to the summary.