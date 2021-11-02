Adele reveals the tracklist of her album, the title “I Drink Wine” makes people react





Instagram / @adele Adele’s new album “30” to be released on November 19, 2021

MUSIC – British pop diva Adele revealed the titles of her album this Monday, November 1 30. Much awaited by its fans, the disc will be released on November 19, six years after its last opus and fifteen days after the release of the single. Easy on me crowned with record debuts. This album, composed of twelve songs, opens with a piece entitled Strangers By Nature and ends with Love is a game, revealed the singer. Titles such as Woman Like Me, Hold On and To Be Loved also appear on 30.

But the title that makes fans react the most is the one called I Drink Wine. Adele gave an exclusive interview to Vogue, during which she played journalist Giles Hattersley a few songs from the album. Among the tracks, a song in which the British artist spoke about alcohol and “destruction”. “I’m the one going out and getting drunk in a bar. I drink alcohol. I start arguing if I drink alcohol ”.

Upon discovering the album cover, fans immediately made the connection between the article by Vogue and the name of the song I Drink Wine.

“It looks like a hit,” wrote Giles Hattersley, the reporter for Vogue, in his article. Even before the release of the album, the title is already talking about him.

A resounding return for Adele Before the publication of 30 on November 19, Adele released the single two weeks ago Easy on me, which broke all records. A week after its release, the title took first place in the UK singles chart with 217,300 sales, the highest number since the release of Shape of You of Ed Sheeran in 2017 (226,800 sales). Heard more than 24 million times across the Channel, the single also broke the record for the most listened to online song in the country the week of its release, which had been held since 2019 by 7 rings by Ariana Grande (16.9 million plays). Easy on me also became the best-selling song digitally in one week in 2021, with 23,500 sales. Adele confessed that following the writing of this new cathartic opus, she had the feeling that she “never felt so peaceful of [sa] life.” See also on The HuffPost: Angèle presents “Nonante-five”, her new album, on a roller coaster