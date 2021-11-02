More

    Adibou: The edutainment icon of the 90s and 2000s is back!

    If you grew up in the 90s and 2000s, and had a computer, you may have come across Adi and Adibou, two characters created by Coktel Vision and featured in a variety of ludo titles. -educational. Yesterday we heard he was back!

    Expected soon on PC and Mobile, Adibou will return under the aegis of Ubisoft, which has signed a partnership with the online tutoring service Wiloki. The application should offer a whole series of activities and exercises, featuring Adibou, and aiming an audience aged 4 to 7. Adibou’s economic model is not yet known, but it is quite easy to imagine a basic game to which thematic extensions would be added.


    Parents and their children will soon be able to discover or find Plop, Bouzigouloum, Kikook or even Adilia in a whole new universe, which was revealed a little bit on Twitter through a short trailer and a legend, which should revive the memory of some of you. To give an idea of ​​Adibou’s longevity, the very first episode was released in 1992, while the last, Adibou and the Magical Seasons, was released for Wii in 2009.

