Game news Adibou: The edutainment icon of the 90s and 2000s is back!
If you grew up in the 90s and 2000s, and had a computer, you may have come across Adi and Adibou, two characters created by Coktel Vision and featured in a variety of ludo titles. -educational. Yesterday we heard he was back!
Expected soon on PC and Mobile, Adibou will return under the aegis of Ubisoft, which has signed a partnership with the online tutoring service Wiloki. The application should offer a whole series of activities and exercises, featuring Adibou, and aiming an audience aged 4 to 7. Adibou’s economic model is not yet known, but it is quite easy to imagine a basic game to which thematic extensions would be added.
Parents and their children will soon be able to discover or find Plop, Bouzigouloum, Kikook or even Adilia in a whole new universe, which was revealed a little bit on Twitter through a short trailer and a legend, which should revive the memory of some of you. To give an idea of Adibou’s longevity, the very first episode was released in 1992, while the last, Adibou and the Magical Seasons, was released for Wii in 2009.
Through MalloDelic, Journalist jeuxvideo.com
