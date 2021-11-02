More

    Adrian Mannarino offers Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters

    A successful start for Adrian Mannarino at the Rolex Paris Masters on Monday. Opposed to Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the Paris tournament, the 59th player in the world left no chance for the recent finalist from Indian Wells and won in 1h16 of play (6-2, 6-4).

    The French did not do in detail in the first set, dispatched in 25 minutes of play. Taking advantage of the clumsiness of the 21st world player (35% of points gained on his service), Mannarino broke three times, conceding him also its stake, but without consequence. The second round was more uncertain. Basilashvili, more impactful, broke the first (4-2), without succeeding in maintaining this advantage on his next face-off. Worse, Mannarino, aggressive in return (15 points won in the second set), drove the nail in the wake.

    “I enter the field without complex against this kind of player”


    Adrian Mannarino at the microphone of Eurosport.

    Despite three break points in his favor, the Georgian failed to overthrow the Frenchman, who concluded the game on his second match point. “It was not an easy game against a fit player, he explained at the end of the match at the microphone of Eurosport. I knew I still had my chances. Playing in France, under conditions that I like, made the match “50/50”. I didn’t handle the stress too badly, although I had a lot of expectations to play here. I think I had a full game, I’m quite satisfied. “

    “These are conditions in which I know that I play at a level around the 20th or 30th place in the world., he added. I enter the field without complex against this kind of player so that’s why sometimes I manage to annoy them or beat them. “ Mannarino will be opposed in the next round to his compatriot Gaël Monfils or the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.


    
