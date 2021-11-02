Adrian Mannarino offers Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round of the Rolex Paris Masters

The French did not do in detail in the first set, dispatched in 25 minutes of play. Taking advantage of the clumsiness of the 21st world player (35% of points gained on his service), Mannarino broke three times, conceding him also its stake, but without consequence. The second round was more uncertain. Basilashvili, more impactful, broke the first (4-2), without succeeding in maintaining this advantage on his next face-off. Worse, Mannarino, aggressive in return (15 points won in the second set), drove the nail in the wake.