after announcing on Facebook that she was going to kill her companion, she takes action

The 37-year-old surrendered to the police in the wake. She claims to have acted in self-defense.

To protect herself, she saw no other way out. A tragic news item occurred a few days ago in Palermo (Italy). After announcing on Facebook that she was going to kill her companion, a 37-year-old young woman took action on the night of Saturday 30 to Sunday 31 October.

In a series of messages published earlier in the evening on the social network, and translated by La Provence, the thirty-something had expressed her torments: “I miss my family, I am alone, this being led me to the exasperation. The police and the riflemen seem to agree with him. Tonight I’m going to do something I never thought I’d do, I love you forgive me. “

VIDEO – The ordeal of Fanny Thiel, victim of domestic violence: “To leave or to stay, we are condemned to die. It is a permanent torture”





She had asked the police several times to intervene

According to Il Giornale, an altercation would then have occurred and the young woman would have stabbed her companion with a kitchen knife, before immediately contacting the police to confess her crime. “I hit him to defend myself,” she then explained during her interrogation. In recent weeks, the relationship had become very difficult, to the point that I asked the police several times to intervene. ” In vain.

Following her confession, the thirty-something was imprisoned and will be indicted. Death instantly, her husband, who was 46 years old, was known to the courts for cases of drug trafficking and manslaughter. He was also serving a modified prison sentence, which provided in particular that he returned every evening before 11 p.m. to his partner’s home.

VIDEO – Marlène Schiappa – International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: “Don’t be ashamed. Don’t hide. You have the right to leave your home, even without a certificate!”