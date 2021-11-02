After changing her name, she appears totally unrecognizable on Instagram!

Several months ago, Tal made a smashing comeback on social media by announcing that he had changed his artist name! “Hi! It’s me, Taloula“, she had written in English, in the caption of a video where the young woman explained in song her desire to start again on new bases.

On the sequence, the beautiful displayed a new haircut, curly and blonde! And at the very end of October, she once again showed her community her new hair craze. Indeed, a few days ago, she decided to opt for blonde braids with color!

In the comments, his fans have expressed themselves and for some the result is satisfactory: “You are incredible”, “Canon”, “very nice”, “Incredible”, “We are talking about your glow up magic”, could we read while others signified their desire to hear new sounds of the artist. “Wonderful looking forward to hearing new sounds”, You’re too too beautiful I love your hairstyle looking forward to the ep “,” You are beautiful we are in a hurry to listen to your album quickly quickly “.

New in his career





Taloula will soon release new titles after, The Right to Dream (2012), Infinity (2013), Tal (2016) and Juste un rêve (2018) which stuck in his throat. This “4th album, a big disaster, I was completely lost I still didn’t listen to myself, I was lying to myself. I was in a thing: ‘I have to make songs in French for the fans, otherwise they will not understand anything, I will lose everything ‘”, she said last year on Instagram.

Now she is preparing an EP in English: “I take English lessons to improve myself and to be able to write on my own, I have things to say”.

Her audience is waiting for her and she hopes to be able to erase her latest failure!

