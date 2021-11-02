After Venom 2, trailer for new Marvel anti-hero wreaks havoc

Morbius is fully revealed in a new trailer for the Sony-Marvel film, a year and a half after the first teaser.

As one of the promotional slogans of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony’s Marvel character universe expands. This “SPUMC” had started with the first Venom, and the promise that sooner or later he would meet the Spider-Man played by Tom Holland. Three years after the debut of Protecteur Léthal, Venom 2 formalized his connection with Spider-Man. So it was only a matter of time before we were inundated with the craze of Sony, eager to have his Marvel Cinematic Universe to him (and whose plan he should soon unveil).

If the pandemic has caused Morbius a few postponements, the Marvel vampire is now on the rails, ready to carry on his frail shoulders of an almost unknown character a whole cinematic universe. After a small extract that made the sauce go up, here is now the new complete trailer which, in the tradition of Sony, does its three good minutes. What to explain in what Michael Morbius, doctor with an incurable disease, finds a cure that will turn him into a superheroic vampire, For better or for worse.

If some shots and special effects seem to be interesting staging proposals, you can’t help but have a strange taste of “Venom” in your mouth, that of the time of his promotion, which tried madly to make believe in a darker film than it really was. An effect all the more obsolete as Morbius enjoys historical hindsight to explicitly parody Venom, with the right Doctor referring directly to him at the end of the trailer (has the final footage been revealed, like in the last trailer for Venom ?).

For the other references, we have the voice over: “We haven’t seen this since San Francisco“(2:07), city in which the action of the films takes place Venom. Note for the second time the poster in the background of Spider-Man (2:10) and the cameo of Michael Keaton (which tends to confirm the return of the Vulture of Spider-Man: Homecoming). With the multiverse announced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the doubt is still palpable concerning the implications of the presence of the actor (is it really the Vulture? The Vulture of a reality other than that of Homecoming ?).





“My blood against a cinematographic universe”

With this overview, can we therefore hope for a spectacle that is a little less degenerate than that of Venom 2 ? Certainly. Can we hope to overcome the platitudes of Venom (first of the name)? There is little chance, even if it does not seem very complicated to offer a better constructed story, with a more intense dramaturgy. If you can manage to see past its slightly ugly design, Morbius will be released in French theaters on January 26, 2022.