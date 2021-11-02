Aguero comes out of silence after his disturbing exit in the middle of a match

Sergio Agüero posted a message on social media Monday evening to give reassuring news, two days after leaving the field with chest pain. He will be away from the field for three months.

He had not yet given his news himself. It’s been done since Monday spoir. Sergio Agüero published a message on social networks two days after his disturbing exit in the 40th minute of the match between FC Barcelona and Alavès (1-1). The Argentine striker lay down on the lawn after putting his hand on his rib cage and neck, experiencing difficulty breathing normally. He walked off the field before being evacuated to a hospital to shed light on his chest pain. On Monday evening, Barça announced that his player would be away from the field for three months in order to be able to establish an accurate diagnosis and begin his convalescence.





“Messages of support and affection make my heart stronger today”

“I’m fine and very motivated to face the recovery process,” the former Manchester City player wrote on his Twitter account. “I want to thank you all for the messages of support and affection which make my heart stronger today.”

According to the newspaper El Pais, the cardiological examinations would have detected a cardiac arrhythmia. This can result in irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, chest pain, palpitations, or dizziness. The daily Sport indicated that Sergio Agûero would have already been the victim of a similar episode when he was 12 years old.

“Kun Agüero has undergone a therapeutic diagnostic process by Dr. Josep Brugada, Barça said in a statement. He will be absent for three months, the time to assess the effectiveness of the treatment and to determine the rehabilitation process. ” The 33-year-old joined Catalonia last summer, free after leaving Manchester City.