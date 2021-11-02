Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: the assistant director who gave the lethal weapon finally breaks the silence

David Halls, the assistant director who gave the actor the loaded gun that killed a filmmaker on the set of the film “Rust”, testified this Monday, November 1 for the first time.

“Shocked and sad”

David Halls said he was “shocked and sad” in a News York Post statement after the death of the western’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. However, he did not comment on his role in this drama. “Halyna Hutchins was not only one of the most talented people I have worked with, she was also a friend,” he writes.





The investigation continues

“I hope that this tragedy will encourage the (film) industry to review its values ​​and practices” to prevent such a tragedy from happening again, adds David Halls. With gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, he was in charge of the weapons on the set of “Rust” and in particular had to make sure that they were harmless before putting them on the set.

According to our colleagues from Point, the assistant director told them that he “should have checked“that all the cartridges in the revolver used by Alec Baldwin to rehearse a scene were fictitious but he” did not. ”

An online petition calls for a definitive ban on live firearms on set. Last weekend, Alec Baldwin himself spoke about the accident for the first time, lamenting a tragedy that had a “one in a trillion” chance to occur.