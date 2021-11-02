More

    Alec Baldwin’s fatal shot: the assistant director who gave the lethal weapon finally breaks the silence

    Entertainment


    David Halls, the assistant director who gave the actor the loaded gun that killed a filmmaker on the set of the film “Rust”, testified this Monday, November 1 for the first time.

    He breaks the silence. The assistant director who gave the actor Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a filmmaker on the set of the film “Rust” spoke on Monday for the first time since the drama.

    “Shocked and sad”

    David Halls said he was “shocked and sad” in a News York Post statement after the death of the western’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. However, he did not comment on his role in this drama. “Halyna Hutchins was not only one of the most talented people I have worked with, she was also a friend,” he writes.


    The investigation continues

    “I hope that this tragedy will encourage the (film) industry to review its values ​​and practices” to prevent such a tragedy from happening again, adds David Halls. With gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, he was in charge of the weapons on the set of “Rust” and in particular had to make sure that they were harmless before putting them on the set.

    According to our colleagues from Point, the assistant director told them that he “should have checked“that all the cartridges in the revolver used by Alec Baldwin to rehearse a scene were fictitious but he” did not. ”

    An online petition calls for a definitive ban on live firearms on set. Last weekend, Alec Baldwin himself spoke about the accident for the first time, lamenting a tragedy that had a “one in a trillion” chance to occur.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe flight of the “Crew-3” astronauts to the space station still delayed
    Next articleIran rejects Western claims on nuclear program

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC