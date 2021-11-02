Algeria does not want a Moroccan referee for Niger-Burkina Faso match

The Moroccan international referee, Samir Guezzaz, has been appointed by CAF to lead the Niger-Burkina Faso match, while his South African counterpart, Gomes Victor Miguel De Freitas, will whistle the Djibouti-Algeria match which will be played simultaneously at the stadium. of Cairo in Egypt.

Since the announcement of the identity of the Moroccan referee for this meeting, several sports analysts and even Algerian supporters are crying scandal. According to them, the choice of a Moroccan to lead the Niger-Burkina Faso match sounds like a favor done to Burkina Faso, given the open crisis between Algeria and Morocco.

To read: Will the Djibouti-Algeria match take place in Morocco?





The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) would have officially seized the CAF to challenge the appointment of the Moroccan referee, assures a source of the authority of the football to the Algerian daily Ennahar, justifying that the latter could “protect the Burkinabè players of which nine are threatened with sanction during the match against Algeria ”.

At the top of Group A with a total of 10 points each, Algeria and Burkina Faso will face each other on November 16 at the Blida stadium for the 6th and final day of the qualifiers. The outcome of the two Djibouti-Algeria and Niger – Burkina Faso meetings scheduled for November 12 is therefore decisive for the two teams who are largely favorites.