“Algorithms are neither good nor bad, they are what we make of them”, explains Aurélie Jean, PhD in digital sciences

They are part of our daily lives today … The recent revelations of Frances Haugen, a former engineer at Facebook who became a whistleblower, have highlighted the importance of algorithms in the functioning of social networks. These lines of computer code, specific to each platform (Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, etc.), would, according to her, jeopardize “our democracies”. Between controversial content, highlighting the “buzz” and lack of transparency, their use and development are now the subject of much criticism.

To better understand the issues they raise, 20 minutes questioned

Aurélie Jean, PhD in digital sciences and entrepreneur, specialist in algorithms, who has just released Algorithms rule the law? (editions of the Observatory). The scientist, already an author On the other side of the machine – A scientist’s journey to the land of algorithms which revealed the way in which the algorithms were biased, today twists the received ideas on these computer programs which punctuate our lives, and outlines avenues to try to better frame their development.

Algorithms are everywhere in our life. You say in particular that we interact with them on a daily basis, most often without being aware of it …

Algorithms help us move, communicate, work, or even take care of ourselves. Without realizing it, we interact daily with these mathematical and digital entities in our private life but also at work. For example, when you are in a car and you are calculating the way to reach a destination, when you pass your Navigo pass on a metro terminal in the Paris region, when you are going to do a biological analysis of a blood sample in the laboratory, when you read your newspaper on your mobile phone app, when you buy clothes online, and so much more …

According to whistleblower Frances Haugen, the algorithm used by Facebook would have “escaped” her. According to her, today it threatens the mental health of our children, the quality of debates, social cohesion, democracy …

There are several topics. First of all the psychological impact of social networks on the youngest through a permanent staging and a certain diktat of appearance on these networks which expose these young people more and more to the critical and sometimes hateful gaze of other users . Then the highlighting of content that is shared in an accelerated manner, symptomatic of hateful, transgressive, controversial or even conspiratorial content, which endangers democracy by weakening the critical spirit and providing a distorted or even false vision of the world. We can also talk about the manipulation of public opinion on the networks. Finally, the “bubble effect” which is the result of a categorization – poorly controlled and extreme – of users who lock them into bubbles of opinion and observation.

Precisely, what is the “bubble effect” generated by algorithms?

There are so-called “categorization” algorithms which will classify users according to statistical similarities in their behavior. This includes the type of content they share, like, comment on, as well as the type of comments and account profiles they follow. In return, a suggestion algorithm will offer a user content that another user in his class – and therefore similar to him – will have liked, with in theory that he likes it in return. When this categorization is used without any testing or tracking, there is a risk over time of creating rigid classes, in which users do not switch from one class to another. We then speak of a “bubble effect”, theorized by Eli Pariser, which locks users into bubbles of observation and opinion. They only see the world through the prism of people who are like them.

How to supervise the algorithms? Can we really regulate them, as the EU wishes to do with the Digital Services Act or even the American Congress?

You can’t regulate an algorithm for the simple reason that you often can’t fully evaluate it, especially machine learning algorithms. That being said, and this is what I explain in my book, we can and should regulate the practices of development, tests and uses of algorithms. We also talk about algorithmic governance. This is why algorithmic explainability – which is one of the pillars of the book – is the subject of the next legal frameworks.





It is fundamental to require actors to apply explainability calculation methods to ensure that they master as much as possible the operating logic – even partial – of their algorithms. Thus we anticipate errors, bugs, even technological discrimination linked to algorithmic biases originating for example from biases in training data sets. These explainability calculation methods are applied before training – on the data sets -, during training, or after the algorithm is trained.

So how do you avoid the development of what you call “the algorithmic jungle”?

The discipline must be legally framed in order to guarantee a good development, test and use of algorithms. What Europe is currently working on. Our political leaders and legislators need to pay close attention to this rapidly changing discipline. There is an acceleration in research developments and their translation into industry. This explains the growing birth of deeptech start-up [qui proposent des produits ou des services sur la base d’innovations de rupture] on the international scene. Scientists and engineers must share their knowledge by explaining their discipline over and over again to a wide audience.

For their part, technological players must ensure that users understand, even broadly, the ins and outs of how their tools work. What data is collected, for what purposes (suggestion of content, proposal to put in touch with other users, test of the effectiveness of the tool, etc.)? By understanding, even in broad outline, the operation of these algorithms, users have a certain leverage vis-à-vis the actors. They ask themselves and ask the right questions, challenge the actors more. They also change their posture with regard to tools by precisely emphasizing the added value of algorithmic functioning, and therefore by deciding whether or not to use a tool, as well as how to use it.

You also explain in your book that algorithms cannot make the law, but can influence it …

Algorithms influence the law in various, often subtle, ways. Through their uses in the exercise of justice, but also through the orientation of social organization in our relationships with others, or in our choices. Algorithmic science is not Manichean, it is neither good nor bad, it is what we make of it. We then have a role to play, regardless of our position on the technological chessboard (designers, users, political leaders, legislators, etc.), to guarantee profits while avoiding threats.

Your previous book was about algorithmic bias. Is the problem still as significant today? Should we fear algorithms in the pre-election period, especially in the run-up to the presidential election in France?

Always and can be even more today. Algorithms are more abstract, and are more and more present in our lives. It is therefore necessary to ensure that good algorithmic governance is applied in each technological actor to guarantee the proper functioning of these technologies. It’s hard to say there is no risk of bias, but it’s easy to empower yourself by properly developing and testing your algorithms.

For the upcoming presidential election, we must fear the bubble effect which tends to lock people into beliefs, lies or even plots of all kinds. A question of tenfold confirmation bias. In general, we must also fear what people can do with these algorithms in order to guide opinions, we have seen this very well in the past with the Cambridge Analytica case. [exploitation frauduleuse de données d’utilisateurs Facebook par une société britannique, au profit de la campagne de Donald Trump et de celle pour le Brexit].