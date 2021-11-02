“All I Want for Christmas is You”: Mariah Carey opens the Christmas season with a crazy video

Since the release of her single in 1994, the singer has been surfing this celebration which has imposed her song as a real Christmas hymn.

No sooner has Halloween been celebrated than the american diva makes her comeback on social networks to announce the “#MariahSZN”, that is to say the Christmas period! Mariah Carey is already poised to monopolize radios, playlists and social networks for the next two months.

Since the release of her single in 1994, the singer has surfed on this party which imposed her song as a real Christmas hymn.

The video posted on Monday opens with a Halloween decor, with three pumpkins with the inscription “It’s not time” (“This is not the moment”). Wearing a sparkling red dress, Mariah Carey appears with a white and red striped baseball bat, reminiscent of Christmas barley candies. Then with a big smile and the first notes ofAll I Want for Christmas is You in the background, she then takes a malicious pleasure in popping the pumpkins to reveal the message “It’s time” (It’s time).





In the rest of the video, we see a close-up of a gift marked 11/5, which suggests that a surprise awaits fans of the artist. And that it will be to discover on November 5 …

#MariahSZN

On social media, early fans are delighted and Internet users are amused by his return.