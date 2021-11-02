Alpine GTA Concept: virtual ... but on sale

Alpine invents the car that can be bought… but which will not be produced! The brand is the first major manufacturer to offer a vehicle available in the form of NFT. In short, you become the official owner, with certificate of authenticity and title, of a virtual work! The NFT is starting to be fashionable among art collectors.

Alpine therefore decided to put five virtual concepts up for sale. These are five liveries of the same vehicle, the GTA Concept … which was not even imagined by the manufacturer. It is indeed a personal achievement of Arseny Kostromin, a designer of Russian origin, passionate about Alpine (who nevertheless exercised his talents at Renault). The A fléché brand therefore joined forces with him for this operation.











One of the liveries is inspired by the A521, the single-seater entered in the 2021 Formula 1 championship. Another reinterprets the French flag while another winks at the origins of the brand name with the topographic layout and the coordinates of Mont-Blanc, which appear using 3D glasses!

The five vehicles will be auctioned, from Wednesday November 3 at 10:00 a.m. until Friday November 5 at 3:00 a.m. The sale will be made on the site “OpenSea.io”, presented as the leader in the sale of NFT. To afford one of these Alpine, you also need a cryptocurrency wallet (for example Bitcoin).

At Alpine, we may not have anything new at the moment, but we have ideas!