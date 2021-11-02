Amazon wants to build its own quantum computer

In order to take a new step and surpass the computing capacities of current computer systems, the major players in the high-tech sector are keeping an eye on the advances of the quantum computer. Some even decide to invest in research and development to one day master this technology. This is the case with Amazon which, like Google or IBM before it, has just made announcements in this area.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has just opened a center dedicated to this research on the campus of Caltech, an internationally renowned California technological institute. Two specialized researchers, physics professors at Caltech, will direct work there to help create the first useful and functional quantum computer. A computer that will have to be able to perform calculations that are impossible for current systems, thanks to a different way of thinking about computing, on a much smaller and more complex scale.

Recommended article:

It is not yet known how many people will work in this brand new research center, but Amazon has been building and equipping this infrastructure for several months, while recruiting specialists. However, AWS knows that the road to operating a true quantum computer will be long and expensive. Indeed, the necessary investments will be massive and it is not impossible to see companies and research laboratories collaborating in the future, to speed things up. We learn in this capacity that Caltech will keep part of the intellectual properties on the work carried out in partnership with Amazon, even if AWS will be the parent of all the discoveries and advances made directly within its research center.





Patent wars and collaboration

A patent and technology war that promises to intensify, knowing that the number of players to embark on the race for the quantum computer is expected to grow in the future. Many researchers and scientists could thus be attracted to this field as funds flow in, knowing that this research involves a whole bunch of specialties ranging from mastery of the elements (such as the atom) to that of cooling (the computer quantum operating at a temperature close to absolute zero). To date, the machines which are presented as quantum are most of the time very far from the capacities of the true quantum computer which, moreover, could exist in several versions and be based on different technologies according to the needs of its inventors.

For Amazon, the stake is on the side of cloud, and therefore storage and computing capacities. It is therefore these areas of activity that will direct his research, even if, as the explanations of AWS conclude: “The ultimate goal of the center is to build a whole new kind of computer: a fault-tolerant quantum machine capable of performing precise calculations beyond anything conventional computer technology offers, at the scale necessary to solve complex issues that could have a major impact on the way we live and work. “