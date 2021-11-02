Amir Haddad and his wife Lital, as obvious

After having seduced the public of The Voice then that of Eurovision, the singer Amir Haddad goes to “Unknown Land” this Tuesday, November 2, alongside Raphaël de Casabianca. A new adventure for the artist, far from his wife, Lital, with whom he is madly in love.

The years pass decidedly at full speed. Viewers were able to realize this weekend by attending the 20 years of Star Academy, the show that made Jenifer known. This first tele-hook allowed the singer to become a coach in the show The Voice, where she gave Amir Haddad a chance. If the latter did not win the competition in 2014, that did not prevent him from making a career and even representing France at Eurovision a few years later, offering the country a good place after years of hardship.

A love story that hasn’t budged

At the time of his participation in The Voice, Amir had been the victim of rumors according to which he had done more than sing with Jenifer, as their complicity was evident on the screen. But no question for the main interested party to let the bad tongues speak. He had clarified things in the columns of the magazine Public by affirming it loud and clear: “In my heart, there is a very pretty Israeli called Lital. She is my soul mate, the girl who completes me. . ” Their love story began in 2011 in a somewhat atypical setting, since the young woman was a patient in her dental practice in Israel.

At the time, the young singer was still practicing his dental activity, while at the same time trying to break into the music industry. The fame gained by the latter thanks to The Vocie could have had a negative impact. Amir said in the columns of Paris Match: “My wife married a dentist, and there she has more trouble with my career.” But that was never a problem, according to Lital: “He remained Amir. He is modest, he is kind, he is smiling, all the time, and he was like that before too. That’s why I fell in love with him “, she confided in the documentary In Amir’s eyes, dedicated to the man who shares his life. Moreover, shortly after the broadcast of the show, the first thing done by the main interested party was to put the ring on his wife’s finger, during the summer of 2014.

Their wedding had already been planned for several months, and Amir had mentioned the very original marriage proposal planned for his dear and tender … In a supermarket. “We pretended we were going to get a bottle of wine, but she didn’t know that I had already decorated the entire shelf and 3000 bottles with ‘Lital, will you marry me?’ It was in 2013 “, he had told with emotion to Bernard Montiel in the emission Media Culture on Europe 1. “I expected a much more spectacular yes (…) but then I understood that she was not expecting the request so much that she reacted without thinking too much.”

Pregnancy in the spotlight

Four years after their union, in 2018, Amir and Lital announced that they were expecting their first child. The young woman appears on the red carpet of the NRJ Music Award with a pretty rounded belly under her white jumpsuit, and on her arm, Amir is beaming with happiness. Their son, Mikhaël, will be born on the night of February 8 to 9, 2019. And this fatherhood has simply upset the young dad. Asked by Anne Roumanoff about Europe 1, he confided: “I fell in love. It is clear. I vibrate for this baby. There is a real objective now: life has taken a much clearer, more stable course, more defined. I’m no longer between 1000 things. I feel like I know why I exist. “

For three years, her baby has made her happy, and the happy dad can not help but send beautiful declarations of love to his little boy, even if the latter is far too small to read them. On Instagram, he regularly pays homage to the one he calls his “lion cub” or his “light”, and he even wrote a title addressed to his son. In My light, he sings in particular: “Finally I tell myself life is beautiful / Before she was just pretty / This new world I can’t get over it / Since you’ve been here, I’ve known myself.” A magnificent statement.

A discreet but solid couple

The birth of this happy baby has only strengthened the love that Amir and Lital have for each other. Discreet about their love story, they want to preserve themselves at all costs, as Amir explained to Gala in 2016: “Notoriety is obviously a test for the couple. (…) I love my wife, she Trust me and I try to preserve my privacy as much as possible. ” They post nevertheless from time to time pretty pictures on social networks, and do not hesitate to address beautiful statements. “You are the wisest, the most constant, the funniest, far-sighted and by far the most beautiful of us two … You are the strongest, the most sensitive, the most charming and the most beautiful of us. more whole. But me? Of the two of us I am probably the luckiest. To have you. For almost ten years. Three times nothing “, wrote the singer on Instagram, on the occasion of the birthday of his beautiful.

The latter relishes his luck, as he explained to Ciné Télé Revue: his wife is the one who helps him keep his feet on the ground to better manage his projects. “She channels me. In all my projects, she tells me what can be improved, and I am grateful to her. Her presence is essential:” She will always tell me the truth, she frames me, helps me and supports me. “With their son, she is his raison d’être and to continue to surpass himself:” It gives even more meaning to my life. Taking care, worrying about someone, having the role of education, of transmission are huge things. “Moments that he claims to live” with a lot of joy and emotion every day. “

