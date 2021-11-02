an anti-5G collective ready to stay day and night to block the establishment of a pylon

Anti-5G people decided to occupy the premises to prevent Free from installing a pylon. Denouncing a lack of resources, they believe that“A material opposition is more than necessary”.

“We all need to phone, but 4G works very well. We don’t need 5G. 5G is for large factories, for connected cars, for deliveries by drones ”, explains Florient Aphessetche. No question therefore, for him and others, that Free installs its pylon in Saint-Martin-d’Arberoue, municipality of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

Gathered within the Arberua Bizirik collective, in which there are residents of Saint-Martin-d’Arberoue, but also of Isturitz and Ayherre, they are around fifty settled on a site in Saint-Martin d’Arberoue in order to prevent the work. These are due to start this Tuesday afternoon. Having installed a barnum, transformed a sheepfold into a conference room and deployed banners, they have been on site since Monday morning. They say they are ready to stay day and night to block the project.





Mathieu Amiech, member of the collective and municipal councilor in Saint-Michel-de-Vax in the Tarn, explains the decision to occupy the premises due to the lack of means. “Neither elected officials, large or small municipalities, have the legal or regulatory means to oppose it, not even the owners. Therefore, a material opposition is more than necessary ”, he explains.

If the owners of the land recall having signed with the operator, it was according to them at a time when 5G was not on everyone’s lips. They therefore decided to retract. Except that the operator wouldn’t want to hear anything. Faced with the mayor saying that it is a 4G antenna, and not a 5G antenna, another opponent, Jon Eyherabide, points out that “In some cases contracts were made without ever mentioning that they would never switch to 5G, but arguing that they would not change technology. However, it is one and the same technology. Only the flow and the frequency change ”.

“The digitized society which has been accelerating since the confinements is anything but ecological, since it is necessary to go and extract raw materials on the other side of the world and its energy consumption is promised to multiply by four”, pleads for his part Matthieu Amiech, invited to lead a conference Monday. Operators have explained, on the contrary, and on several occasions, that 5G promises to consume less energy. The incumbent operator detailed in particular the different levers.

Source: France Bleue