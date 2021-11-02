an international agreement against deforestation

Leaders from more than 100 countries, representing more than 85% of the world’s forests, will pledge on Tuesday to end deforestation by 2030.

“This is the biggest breakthrough in protecting the world’s forests in a generationEnthuses the British presidency of the COP26 which started on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. In a statement, she announced Monday evening the engagement “historical»Of more than 100 leaders to end and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030. Among the countries involved, Canada, Russia, Brazil (which hosts 60% of the Amazon rainforest) or the Democratic Republic of the Congo … Territories representing a total of 85% of the world’s forests, or an area of ​​over 13 million square kilometers.

According to the British presidency, which will formalize the announcement this Tuesday in Glasgow in the presence in particular of the leaders of Colombia, Indonesia and the United States, 8.75 billion pounds (about 10.30 billion euros) of public funds will be committed to this project. France and 11 other countries will participate. 5.3 billion pounds of private investment will also be mobilized, and of this sum, one billion will be devoted to the protection of the Congo Basin, which is home to the second largest tropical forest in the world.





“Guardian of nature”

“With its unprecedented promises, we will have a chance to end humanity’s long history as the conqueror of nature, to become its guardian.“, Estimates the head of the British government Boris Johnson, who recalls that the forests are the”lungsOf our planet. They absorb about a third of the CO2 emitted each year by the combustion of fossil fuels.

Deforestation is wreaking havoc. However, less forest means less carbon captured in the atmosphere. Not to mention that deforestation also increases emissions from forests, which release carbon when wood is burned, for example. A recent Unesco report recently indicated that since the turn of the millennium, ten emblematic forests on the planet emit more CO2 than they trap. This is for example the case of Yosemite National Park, in the United States.