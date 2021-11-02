an Objectif Top Chef candidate shocked by the announcement of her companion in front of Philippe Etchebest (VIDEO)

Electric atmosphere this Monday, November 1 in Objectif Top Chef. Come to present her dish to Philippe Etchebest, a candidate has learned that she would have a major competitor: her companion!
For several weeks now, Philippe Etchebest travels the roads to meet the new hopes of French gastronomy in Top Chef Objective on M6. Those who will do the best will have the immense privilege of being part of Philippe Etchebest’s brigade in the next season of Top chef. But before feeding on hopes, we must satisfy the insatiable appetite of the famous chef! This Monday, November 1, it was Samira who rubbed shoulders with this perilous exercise. And to support her, it was her companion Karim who wanted to accompany her. Only, very quickly, the young man displayed his ambitions… unexpected.
An unexpected challenge
From the start of their meeting with Philippe Etchebest, the lovers explained the spirit of competition that existed between them when it came to talking about cooking. “I’m his mentor in the kitchen, he knows it“started Samira, teasing. And Karim to add his two cents:”With Samira we are like a dog and a cat in fact. Enemies who love each other very much.“But the young woman, already stressed by the stakes of her meeting with Philippe Etchebest, did not expect (at all) what was to follow.”Today I came to accompany you. I came to support you, of course, it’s normal (…) but I did not come to accompany you“began her dear and tender under the playful eye of Philippe Etchebest. And while poor Samira expected a marriage proposal, she was quickly disappointed …
“I have come to take my revenge on you!”
It is with aplomb that Karim then unveiled his intentions to his companion “I came to take my revenge on you! Today I will pass the test, and I will compete with you!“Indeed, with the complicity of the production, the young man set a trap for his companion. If he is there, it is to do battle and thus make a place for himself in the competition as well. What disconcerts Samira : “Is that a joke ?! There is Karim who is supposed to be there with me, to support me, to be with me to reassure me, and there it leaves me what? ‘I’m here to beat you!’… I don’t understand!“Unfortunately for her, Philippe Etchebest was also in the secret, and thus explained that he was going to taste Samira’s dish first, while Karim, himself, gets in the kitchen before going on the grill! it is Madame who imposed herself in front of her companion, with 4 stars awarded by the chef Etchebest, and three for Monsieur.