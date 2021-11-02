More

    an OM legend gave a helping hand to Delort

    Andy Delort (30) was right to leave Montpellier HSC to sign for OGC Nice this summer. After a few weeks, the Aiglons striker has already totaled 5 goals and 2 assists this season and above all allowed his team to bring back a precious victory from his trip to Angers on Sunday (2-1).

    “Andy, we all know him,” insists Christophe Galtier. Apart from his qualities as a footballer and goalscorer, he has a mind of steel. It is imbued with victory. He is one of those players who hate defeat. It best symbolizes what I want to see from a team. When you create a group, you always need locomotives, and leaders. Andy is a leader in terms of character, but also determination and skill in front of goal. “

    On the second goal scored at Angers, Delort could not hide that he had been well inspired by his idol Jean-Pierre Papin! “Usually, on corners, I’m in the box, but there, I don’t know why, I felt that she was going to come back outside the area, says the striker of OGC Nice. It’s instinct. I take it well and it ends at the bottom. This “papinade” also earned him a message from his father at the final whistle. “He wrote to me: ‘On the first goal, you have a little ass, but the second is the cassettes of Jean-Pierre Papin that I made you eat,” laughs Delort. It’s a tribute!


    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

