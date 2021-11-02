And here is Strasbourg again!

[📺LIVE] ⚽️ #FootballShow

🙏 This week in #BeUnited, we give the floor to Kenzo, fan of Racing Club de Strasbourg!

🤩 Matz Sels has a message for him! pic.twitter.com/4PkgVPyHkx – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) October 22, 2021

Little by little, Strasbourg is rebuilding its nest. What may seem very natural in the land of the stork was certainly not at the start of the season, where the replacement of Thierry Laurey by Julien Stéphan on the bench seemed difficult to digest. Almost without warning, however, the Alsatians are back seventh in Ligue 1 after a new festival against Lorient (4-0), as in the good old days.3-1 against Brest, 3-0 in front of Metz, 5-1 against Saint-Etienne and therefore 4-0 against the Merlus. With 22 goals in twelve days – third attack behind PSG and Nice – this is the best lap time in the history of the club since the 1978-79 season, that … of the title.

In the absence of Kevin Gameiro, injured in the thigh, Ludovic Ajorque and especially Habib Diallo have reformed a remarkable attacking duo, the Senegalese striker scoring a brace. Adrien thomasson, also scorer on Sunday, is also part of the great individual returns that accompany this collective recovery. Julien Stéphan evokes “a reference match, with collective quality and intensity, as well as a great communion with the public”: “We were excellent in the counter-pressing. We defended by moving forward, we had balloons fast and high, with variety. ” The ultimately traditional Racing recipes were kept by the new trainer, who did well to insist on this path despite the last place in the first days.





In Nantes, it is a pivotal match that awaits Strasbourg with an opponent at 17 points, like them. If they win, they would trigger a series of two wins for the second time this season (after Metz and Lens, at Bollaert, in September). Fourth in the classification at home, their axis of progression is very clear: knowing how to travel better. As close to the podium as to sixteenth, with a five-point gap on both sides, the residents of the Meinau could give an unexpected boost to their season, just before the international break. Julien Stéphan concludes in “a permanent questioning”: “It is not because we put five in Sainté and four against Lorient that it will happen all the time like that.” Pity.