Andy Delort made a major victim in the Greens

Andy Delort (30) was right to leave Montpellier HSC to sign for OGC Nice this summer. After a few weeks, the Aiglons striker has already totaled 5 goals and 2 assists this season and above all allowed his team to bring back a precious victory from his trip to Angers on Sunday (2-1).

“Andy, we all know him,” insists Christophe Galtier. Apart from his qualities as a footballer and goalscorer, he has a mind of steel. He is imbued with victory. He is one of those players who hate defeat. It best symbolizes what I want to see from a team. When you create a group, you always need locomotives, and leaders. Andy is a leader in terms of character, but also determination and skill in front of goal. “

Khazri joker of Delort …

Delort’s double received more attention than Wahbi Khazri’s insane lob on Saturday in Metz (1-1). Despite his brilliant inspiration, the ASSE striker was beaten by his counterpart from OGC Nice in the typical team for the 12th day of L1.

“And you thought we forgot it?” Not at all, is justified by L’Équipe. Wahbi Khazri, scorer of a stratospheric goal and credited with an 8/10, does not appear in our eleven due to increased competition and a certain balance. But the Tunisian international, who was already in our eleven of the 11th day, is obviously our luxury joker this week. Little consolation.





