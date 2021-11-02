Angelina Jolie and Lauren Ridloff, eternally fans of Chloé Zhao

We no longer present Angelina Jolie but not everyone knows the deaf actress Lauren Ridloff yet. Both embody superheroines in

The Eternals by Chloé Zhao.

In the video interview they gave to 20 minutes, the two actresses are full of praise for the Oscar-winning director of NomadLand who abandons independent cinema to sign his first Marvel production. The film follows the adventures of a band of alien heroes tasked with saving humans from a terrible threat.





Strong women

“Chloe Zhao brought a lot of humanity to the Marvel Universe. Her paw is remarkable in the film, ”explains Angelina Jolie, who plays the bellicose Thena, whose reason falters to the chagrin of her comrades, whose mood swings put them in danger. “Chloe is as comfortable putting on strong women as lovable men,” insists Lauren Ridloff. The actress, seen in particular in the series Walking dead, plays Makkari with impressive speed when it comes to action. To have been able to exchange with them in an interview, the two actresses seem as accomplices in the city as in a shock duo in The Eternals.