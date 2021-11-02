Animal Crossing New Horizons: other major updates and DLC in the pipeline? Nintendo clarifies the situation

In a few days, the second biggest success of the Nintendo Switch will receive a major update as well as a paid DLC to the delight of players who were starting to lose hope about the future of the game. In this regard, Nintendo wanted to clarify the situation on the sidelines of the launch of new products.

The return of the Animal Crossing franchise was thunderous in March 2020: a success propelled by the sanitary conditions of the time and the game’s proposition that invited players to get away from it all while enjoying the comforts of home. But, over time, the interest of the game waned to the chagrin of players who kept asking for additions.. In the end, Big N came out of its silence last July to confirm that the company had not forgotten the game and that it did hear the pleas of the players. Today, Nintendo’s statements come true with the arrival of a slew of new content.

In addition to the arrival of Robusto, gyroids, Photopia shops and other activities related to this version 2.0, it is also the ideal opportunity to relaunch in the development of his island and much more thanks to the DLC Happy Home Paradise to be released this Friday, November 5. Nonetheless, gamers are still worried about the future of gaming, which is why Nintendo has been keen to clarify matters now to avoid false joys or endless expectations.

The little corner of paradise closes its doors

During his Direct dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo had made the choice to play cards on the table: the publisher said that these would be the last major updates, free or paid, for the game. Comments on which Nintendo has again pressed by confirming the end of support, free and paid, of the game. Sad news for the islanders of New Horizons but also for the players who will now have to be content with the traditional seasonal adjustments.





However, at the time of the Direct dedicated to the title, the door was still open about future additions of content, this time paid, through DLC as is the case with Happy Home Paradise. But we have to believe that the publisher has decided to chain the bad news by declaring that this is the only DLC to appear for the opus, more than a year and a half after the game’s release.

End clap for Animal Crossing: New Horizons? It looks a lot like it if we are to believe the clarifications from Nintendo announcing this version 2.0 as the last major update of the title, and the DLC to appear as the one and only. Admittedly, the interest of the title will be strongly revived in the days to come, but for how long? Hopefully the players will benefit from it, because the seasonal routine is about to settle permanently and we have to believe that nothing will come to break it.

