Anthony Martial back against Atalanta

He is back. Absent from the field since October 2 and a match in which he allowed Manchester United to take a point against Everton (1-1) in the Premier League, Anthony Martial (25) is preparing to find the green rectangle this week, in the Champions League. The former Olympique Lyonnais striker is indeed in the group called by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to face Atalanta in Bergamo, this Tuesday (9 p.m.), on behalf of the 4th day of the C1.





It remains to be seen whether Anthony Martial, author of a goal in 7 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, will manage to grab minutes before knowing the list of Didier Deschamps Thursday for the France team. Note that Victor Lindelöf is absent due to a blow received in training, unlike the inevitable Cristiano Ronaldo, released by OGS at the end of the game in the victory at Tottenham (3-0) on Saturday.

