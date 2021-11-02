Antonio Conte announced on the bench for Tottenham

Sergio Ramos who asks PSG, Xavi not yet a Barça coach or Conte to take the reins of Tottenham: find all the information about the football transfer window of this Monday, November 1, 2021.

Ramos in Paris, already finished?

He was one of Paris Saint-Germain’s flagship recruits last summer, in the wake of Lionel Messi. Sergio Ramos, four-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid, has ended a romance of sixteen seasons to reach the capital. Problem: he still has not worn the Parisian jersey, the fault of recalcitrant injuries to the calves. The return of the Spanish defender (35) is constantly rejected by PSG, and if we are to believe The Parisian , the club is starting to lose patience. “The option of termination (of contract), although not on the agenda, is no longer science fiction», Writes the newspaper. Ramos is under contract with PSG until June 2023. “Continuous resumption (of training) with the group may be considered in the course of next week.», Informed the club by means of a press release last Thursday.

SEE ALSO – Sergio Ramos in training with Paris Saint-Germain

Messi would like to return to Barca as “technical secretary“

If he is struggling to launch his 2021-22 season, Lionel Messi still has a few years ahead of him before hanging up his boots. This does not prevent him from thinking about his post-career. The PSG striker (34) spoke to the Catalan daily Sport on many subjects, including his attachment to FC Barcelona, ​​which he left in tears last summer. “I always said I wish I could help the club where I could be of help, recalled the Argentine. I would like to be a technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will be in Barcelona or not. Or if it will be otherwise.By this somewhat vague term, it is necessary to understand a reconversion as manager or sports director according to the attributions. “If there is a possibility I would like to contribute again because this is the club I love and I would like him to continue to be good, to grow and to be one of the best in the world“, Added Messi, under contract in Paris until June 2023, like Sergio Ramos.





Xavi forced to pay to coach Barca?

It’s no longer a secret: FC Barcelona wants to see Xavi succeed Ronald Koeman, sacked last week, on the Blaugrana bench. The desire is obviously mutual, but there is a catch: the former Spanish midfielder (41) is still the coach of the Qatari club of Al-Sadd. “In response to what has been circulating in recent hours, club management would like to reaffirm that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and remains focused on the next matches.», Recalled the reigning champion of Qatar last Friday. This Monday, the Catalunya Radio reveals that Barca are negotiating with Al-Sadd who demand financial compensation, as for the transfer of a player. But Barça, in the grip of big financial worries, would have warned that it would be up to Xavi to pay a possible sum himself, which would be around one million euros. European and world champion with La Roja, Xavi won everything at Barça where he played 767 matches.

SEE ALSO – Xavi’s best assists with FC Barcelona (1998-2015)

Tale in pole to train Tottenham

It was the match of fear last Saturday, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered himself a reprieve at the head of Manchester United by dominating Tottenham (3-0). A defeat that was too much for Nuno Espirito Santo, thanked this Monday by the leaders of Spurs. Tottenham, deprived of the European Cup this season, points to a disappointing 8e Premier League place in addition to offering nothing in the game. Daily Telegraph and theEvening Standard , have put forward two names to succeed the Portuguese, and two compatriots: Paulo Fonseca, free after two seasons at AS Roma, and Sergio Conceiçao, former Nantes coach today in Porto. Corn Sky Sport Italia is otherwise more affirmative: Antonio Conte “is ready to accept” the job at Tottenham. The negotiations are already advanced, and the Italian coach (52), a time cited in Manchester in the event of Solskjaer’s dismissal, should travel to London this week to complete the case. Conte had filled Chelsea with a league title in 2017, and remains on a coronation in Italy with Inter Milan last season.